This week there has been a tremendous amount of speculation that a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities is imminent. But there were a couple of things that had to happen before we reach that point. First of all, it was extremely unlikely that there would be a military operation before the IAEA voted on whether Iran was complying with their nuclear obligations or not. Needless to say, that vote has now taken place. Secondly, President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is supposed to have one last round of talks with the Iranians this weekend. Even though it appears those talks are destined to go nowhere, I think that President Trump wants to give the Iranians one last chance to make a deal. If the Iranians do not make a deal, there will be war. In fact, “multiple sources” have told CBS News that Israel is “fully ready” to hit Iran’s nuclear facilities…

U.S. officials have been told Israel is fully ready to launch an operation into Iran, multiple sources told CBS News. The U.S. anticipates Iran could retaliate on certain American sites in neighboring Iraq. This is part of the reason the U.S. advised some Americans to leave the region earlier Wednesday. The State Department ordered non-emergency government officials to exit Iraq due to “heightened regional tensions,” and the Pentagon has authorized military family members to voluntarily leave locations throughout the Middle East, a defense official told CBS News.

Interestingly, “five sources” delivered the same message to NBC News…

Israel is considering taking military action against Iran, most likely without US support, in the coming days, five sources told NBC on Thursday. This comes shortly after a CBS report in which multiple sources stated that Israel has told US officials that it is “fully ready to launch an operation into Iran.” Iran’s military has begun drills earlier than planned to focus on “enemy movements,” state media reported later on Thursday afternoon.

Obviously a decision has been made by the Trump administration that this is a message that needs to get out.

When President Trump was directly asked about the potential for a military strike on Iran, he had some very interesting things to say…

A reporter asked Mr. Trump Thursday if an Israeli strike on Iran is imminent. “Well, I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” he said. Mr. Trump spoke about Iran at an appearance at the Kennedy Center Wednesday evening, telling reporters Americans were advised to leave the region “because it could be a dangerous place, and we’ll see what happens.” Mr. Trump also reiterated the U.S. did not want Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, saying: “We’re not going to allow that.” When asked at the White House why dependents of military personnel were allowed to voluntarily leave the region, Mr. Trump said, “You’ll have to see.”

We have never been this close to the edge.

So how will the Iranians react once their nuclear facilities start getting hit?

Obviously, Iran will strike back at Israel really hard.

During a briefing with a group of Republicans in the U.S. Senate last week, Steve Witkoff warned that Iran has the ability to cause “massive casualties and damage” inside Israel…

Witkoff told the Senators that military strikes by Israel are on the table if no agreement is reached.

He then brought up Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. The U.S. is concerned Israel’s air defenses would not be able to handle an Iranian response involving hundreds of missiles, the sources said.

Such an attack, Witkoff told the group, could cause massive casualties and damage.

Witkoff also raised concerns about Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal during a speech in New York on Wednesday, calling it “as big of an existential threat” for Israel as Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The Iranians have even threatened to hit Israel’s nuclear facilities if their own nuclear facilities are destroyed.

If Israel’s nuclear facilities were to get hit, Israel may feel compelled to use their really big weapons.

In addition to striking back against Israel, the Iranians have repeatedly warned that U.S. bases in the Middle East will be targeted…

If nuclear negotiations fail and conflict arises with the United States, Iran will strike American bases in the region, Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Wednesday. “Some officials on the other side threaten conflict if negotiations don’t come to fruition. If a conflict is imposed on us… all US bases are within our reach and we will boldly target them in host countries,” Nasirzadeh said during a press conference.

If U.S. bases are getting hammered by Iranian missiles, President Trump will be forced to respond, and then we will be at war with Iran.

Once we are at war with Iran, it is likely that the price of oil will almost instantly rise to more than 100 dollars a barrel…

An attack on Iran and broader Middle East escalation could see crude skyrocket to $100-120 per barrel, or even higher, amid the closure of key export hubs and disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz.

Much more importantly, many believe that the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities could be the spark that begins the kinetic phase of World War III.

Unfortunately, there may be no turning back now.

The IAEA just voted that Iran is not in compliance with its nuclear obligations…

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has declared that Iran has not complied with its nuclear obligations in a vote following a resolution, backed by the United States and the E3 (Britain, France, and Germany). The resolution was passed with 19 votes in favor. Three countries voted against, 11 abstained and two countries did not vote, according to multiple media reports.

That vote is going to be used as justification for military action.

Following the vote, the Iranians foolishly announced that they will be opening a “previously unrevealed enrichment site” in a secure location…

The head of Iran’s atomic agency, Mohammad Eslami, said Tehran would accelerate its production of near-weapons-grade uranium and open a previously unrevealed enrichment site in what he said is a secure location, according to Iranian state media. Eslami said Iran was starting the process of readying and installing centrifuges in the new site and would start producing fissile material there as soon as it was ready. That would suggest Iran has been working on the site in secret for some time. He said Tehran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about its plans immediately after Thursday morning’s vote. The IAEA didn’t immediately comment.

Are the Iranians nuts?

Don’t they realize what is about to happen?

The Iranians also just test-fired a new missile that comes equipped with a two-ton warhead…

Iran announced that it successfully test-fired an advanced missile equipped with a two-ton warhead, significantly ratcheting up its war machine amid nuclear negotiations with the United States and threats of attacks on U.S. military installations. Iran hailed the missile test as “a new achievement in its military capabilities” as part of the country’s “broader efforts to enhance its military readiness and defense power amid ongoing regional tensions.” “Our most recent achievement came last week when we successfully tested a missile carrying a two-ton warhead, with excellent results,” Iranian defense minister Aziz Nasirzadeh publicly disclosed on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. “We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped.”

I don’t see any way that war with Iran is going to be avoided now.

But the Trump administration is going to give it one last shot.

It is being reported that Steve Witkoff will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman on Sunday.

The Iranians will have one last opportunity to accept the deal that President Trump is offering.

If the Iranians do not accept that deal, the “final showdown” with Iran that I have been warning about will be looming directly ahead of us.

A “final showdown” with Iran would be truly horrifying, and the death and destruction that we would witness would shock the entire planet.

