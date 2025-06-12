Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teri Franks's avatar
Teri Franks
1hEdited

It’s about to get very interesting!

What will Iran do?

Will the U.S. stand with Israel?

God Almighty is in control! Pray for the peace of Jerusalem!

This is an exciting time to be alive. Christians, look up, for your redemption draws near!

Maranatha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Moe Wigsoe's avatar
Moe Wigsoe
3h

You left out that Iran while stalling for time is frantically reinforcing its nuke bunkers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture