The Super El Niño of 2026-2027 has gotten so strong that some are now referring to it as a “Mega El Niño”. We are seeing water temperatures in the Pacific that we thought that we would never see outside of a science fiction movie, and this El Niño is expected to continue to intensify in the months ahead. That is really bad news for the West Coast, because a parade of storms has already caused historic flooding in some areas. If one atmospheric river after another keeps hitting California during the winter months that are ahead, we really could see an “ARkStorm” scenario develop. Flooding caused a 300 mile long inland sea to suddenly develop in California’s Central Valley during the winter of 1861-1862, and it could happen again. According to the USGS, California’s Central Valley produces one-fourth of the nation’s food. What will we do if one-fourth of our agricultural output is suddenly eliminated?

Most people are simply not taking this Super El Niño seriously enough.

Water temperatures in some parts of the Pacific are now 10 degrees Celsius above normal, and that is why the term “Mega El Niño” is now being thrown around…

Experts say the phenomenon is pushing into uncharted territory – and has now morphed into a ‘mega El Niño’. The powerful climate pattern is likely to influence temperatures and rainfall across much of the world in the coming months.

None of us have ever seen anything like this in any of our lifetimes.

Yesterday, meteorologist Ryan Maue shared an ocean temperature map that is simply jaw-dropping…

Unfortunately, this is just the beginning.

We are being warned that this Super El Niño could get much stronger during the winter months.

Prominent climate scientist Rebekah Jones has ominously stated that she “can’t emphasize enough how potentially catastrophic this El Niño will be”…

Experts predict that temps could skyrocket to more than six times that of a typical El Niño between November and January, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This has the potential to amplify the impacts of the weather pattern, which have included wildfires in Indonesia, the absence of crucial monsoon rains in India, and the disruption of aquatic food webs. “I can’t emphasize enough how potentially catastrophic this El Niño will be,” warned Climate scientist Rebekah Jones on X. She said that this climate anomaly could be on track to shatter the record of 3.5°C logged during the 1877 El Niño event, which was blamed for the deaths of 50 million people — 3-4% of the global population at the time.

During El Niño years, atmospheric rivers that funnel moisture into the West Coast during the winter months tend to be significantly stronger.

During Super El Niño years, those atmospheric rivers get supercharged.

Even though we are still about a month away from the official start of winter, the West Coast is already being hit extremely hard.

On Wednesday, there will be terrible coastal flooding in San Francisco.

Some areas could actually be 3 feet underwater at high tide…

San Francisco’s tide gauge is forecast to hit 8.8 feet above the low-tide baseline at 10:49 AM Pacific on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. That would top the gauge’s old record of 8.66 feet from January 1983. A Coastal Flood Warning covers the San Francisco and San Pablo Bay shorelines from Monday morning to Thursday afternoon, with up to 3 feet of water over low ground.

You may not care about what is going to happen to San Francisco.

But you should.

The mayor is telling us that San Francisco will get hit by tides that have never been “seen before in recorded history here in San Francisco”…

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie warned that an “extremely serious” situation was about to hit the city, based on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service forecasts, and urged people to consider not traveling for the holiday. “We are expecting tides that the National Weather Service told us they have never seen before in recorded history here in San Francisco,” Lurie said via the social platform X. “Take this weekend to get yourself ready, please stock up on supplies, get your shopping done, and know that the city will be out all weekend doing everything possible to protect our residents and our small businesses.”

Do you remember the flooding that we witnessed in San Francisco just a few days ago?

This could be even worse.

National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Flynn is now projecting that this will be a “one-in-a-hundred-year flood”…

“In this case, it’s coastal flooding,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dylan Flynn. “We’re expecting very high tides, near record, but certainly tides we haven’t seen in the last 40 years or so.” Flynn said they are predicting that sea levels will be at the very extremes of anything that has been prepared for by officials. “A one-in-a-hundred-year flood, right now, is 2.8 feet above mean high water. And, again, we’re forecasting exactly that: 2.8 feet,” he said. “So, we’re forecasting a one-in-a-hundred-year flood now. What used to be a hundred-year flood is now a one-in-two-year flood.”

Whatever happens this week, San Francisco will get through it.

But that won’t be the end of the story.

In fact, we are only at the very beginning of the story.

The winter months of December, January and February are the peak months for atmospheric river activity in the eastern Pacific.

As this “Mega El Niño” becomes even stronger, those atmospheric rivers will just continue to become even more intense.

There will be more epic storms, more coastal flooding, and more historic blizzards in the California mountains.

As that mountain snow melts, much of it will drain into California’s Central Valley.

In most years, that isn’t a problem.

But during the Great Flood of 1861–1862, water in California’s Central Valley reached depths of up to 30 feet.

If an ARkStorm scenario develops in California during the months ahead, the economic losses could reach a total of a trillion dollars.

Overall, the Super El Niño of 2026-2027 is expected to cause “trillions of dollars in economic losses” worldwide…

The current El Niño could result in “trillions of dollars in economic losses” around the globe, said climate scientist Christopher Callahan of Indiana University in an email to USA TODAY. There are plenty of examples showing how El Niño costs stack up. The 1982-83 El Niño led to $4.1 trillion in global income losses, while the 1997-98 El Niño cost about $5.7 trillion, according to a 2023 study co-authored by Callahan and Dartmouth’s Justin Mankin. Those costs accumulate over years after an El Niño. “Our previous findings suggest that the economic impacts of El Niño last for at least five years. We find that these events cause persistent reductions in economic growth in many tropical countries long after the physical event itself has faded. I expect that this event will have similarly persistent effects,” Callahan said.

Are you starting to understand why I have been writing about this so much?

This Super El Niño could potentially be the biggest natural disaster in the entire history of the state of California by a very wide margin.

And the weight of the trillions upon trillions of gallons of water that will fall on the state during the winter months will put a tremendous amount of stress on the fault lines that run throughout the state.

We are truly in unprecedented territory, and I am extremely concerned about what is coming next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.