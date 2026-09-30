Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
Sep 30

In 2020 the US debt was roughly 20 Trillion. It took 200 years to get to such an outrageous debt number. Since then, it has doubled. 6 years and now it's 40 Trillion. US Treasuries are still the cleanest shirt in the laundry basket. But that is changing with this muti-polar world and economy, the Dollar has a limited shelf life. Look at Weimar Germany hyper-inflated. It comes very quick and very destructive. But everytime the Bond yields go up (inflation) The Debt becomes that much more un-payable. The Interest alone on the US Debt is now higher than the entire Defense (WAR) Budget. These are self inflicted wounds that happen over time but escalate very quickly near the end of the cycle. Both parties (TEAMS) contributed. As long as their special interests get paid and they are able to work the Investment Markets, they really don't care. In the end, we get the inflation. We pay the debt. And WE the People are the ones that suffer.

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
Sep 30Edited

I bought a house in late 70’s

Interest rate was almost 14 %

But times were different

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