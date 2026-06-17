Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Magdiel's avatar
Magdiel
19m

Wow! Obama must be so happy right now! Trump has surpassed him in cowardice and stupidity relating to Iran! TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) is real! What a disgrace! I really did not know Trump was such a coward!! Israel is on its own now!!

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ryan polansky's avatar
ryan polansky
7m

Isrehell take on iran 🇮🇷 without the us ya right! Iran's the new middle east super power 🔋 💪 we are finally seeing the end of American military dominance and for average Americans that's a great thing. I heard after the deal is signed Iran is going to hit Isreal HARD good those demons 😈 deserve it there not God's chosen people and Christians shouldn't support there genocide all across the middle east.

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