Delta Force
Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
7h

As of today, according to Trump, all Chinese goods will be blocked from entering the USA.

This includes pharmaceuticals, car parts, agricultural supplies, electronics, fertilizers and more. No exceptions.

Delta Force
Delta Force
7h

Trump announces total trade embargo against China, no exceptions… supply chain Armageddon

