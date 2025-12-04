Fertility rates have been rapidly declining all over the globe. If this trend continues, the global population will fall dramatically in the years ahead even if we do not experience major wars, worldwide pandemics, nightmarish famines and historic natural disasters. Of course this is exactly what many among the global elite have been seeking to achieve for a very long time. They kept warning us that “the population bomb” was an existential threat to humanity, and they have been working very hard to bring down birth rates.

Sadly, their efforts have succeeded to a very large degree. In more than 50 percent of the nations on the entire planet, the total fertility rate is now below replacement level…

The TFR is expressed as a single figure to reflect the number of children per birthing person in a specific population, most commonly a country. When assessing for population growth or decline, experts use a “replacement” or “maintenance” TFR of 2.1. This indicates that each person is “replaced” by someone else, so there’s no population growth or decline, barring other factors like migration. Since the 1950s, however, global TFRs have been decreasing drastically. Research suggests that more than 50% of countries worldwide are below the 2.1 maintenance TFR, and by the year 2100, experts predict that 93% of countries will be below this rate.

This is extremely alarming, but most people don’t even know that it is happening.

Here in the United States, the fertility rate fell to a brand new record low last year…

The fertility rate in the U.S. dropped to an all-time low in 2024 with fewer than 1.6 children being born per woman, federal data released Thursday shows. The U.S. was once among only a few developed countries with a rate that ensured each generation had enough children to replace itself — about 2.1 kids per woman. But it has been sliding in America for close to two decades as more women are waiting longer to have children or never taking that step at all.

We are not even coming close to replacing ourselves.

This has all sorts of grave implications for the future of federal programs such as Social Security.

In much of Europe, things are even worse…

Native fertility across the entire Western world has collapsed below replacement and shows no sign of recovery. Italy sits at 1.24 children per woman, Spain 1.23, Germany 1.36, Poland 1.26, Canada 1.33, Australia 1.58.

The only reason why western populations are still growing is because of immigration.

Without immigration, the number of people living in most western nations would be declining precipitously.

The same thing is true in China. Even though the one-child policy ended nearly a decade ago, the fertility rate in China has continued to plummet.

In fact, at this point it has fallen all the way to one…

In the last few years, despite the end of the one-child policy in 2016 and the government encouraging larger families, fertility rates have dropped to one.

So why is this happening?

Without a doubt, decades of propaganda have successfully convinced women all over the planet to have fewer children.

It will not be easy to undo that conditioning.

In addition, the global elite have poisoned our air, our water, our soil and our food, and we are constantly being blasted with dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation.

As a result, male sperm counts have declined precipitously since the 1970s…

A 2017 meta-analysis, for example, based on data from North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, found that sperm count had declined by 52 percent between 1973 and 2011. A follow-up in 2022 by some of the same authors showed a similar reduction across an even wider range of countries.

One of the ways that we are being poisoned is through the use of phthalates.

The elite knew more than 40 years ago that ingesting phthalates can severely damage the reproductive system…

Earl Gray was astonished by what he found when he cut into the laboratory rats. Some had testicles that were malformed, filled with fluid, missing or in the wrong place. Others had shriveled tubes blocking the flow of sperm, while still more were missing glands that help produce semen. For months, Gray and his team had been feeding rats corn oil laced with phthalates, a class of chemical widely used to make plastics soft and pliable. Working for the Environmental Protection Agency in the early 1980s, Gray was evaluating how toxic substances damage the reproductive system and tested dibutyl phthalate after reading some early papers suggesting it posed a risk to human health. Sitting on a screened porch on a humid summer day more than 40 years later, Gray recalled the study and the grisly birth defects. “It was in enough animals, so we knew it wasn’t random malformations,” said Gray, 80, who retired after nearly 50 years with the agency.

Even though the danger was very clear, the widespread use of phthalates continued.

It is being estimated that the damage to human health from phthalates in the United States is now costing us more than 66 billion dollars a year…

The costs to society are huge. A 2024 NYU-led study that catalogued health effects from phthalates exposure in the United States — including contributions to diabetes levels and infertility — estimated that dealing with phthalate-related diseases cost $66.7 billion in a single year. That is triple the economic impact of health impacts from “forever chemicals,” another class of chemicals widely implicated in disease. Treating all cancer, by comparison, costs the U.S. $209 billion annually, according to one estimate by the government-run National Cancer Institute.

This is a crime against humanity.

And yet to this day phthalates continue to be used in food manufacturing facilities all across America…

“You have hoses that are loaded with phthalates, you have plastic tanks that stuff is stored in, you have pumps that are plastic — that’s where you get a lot of phthalates,” said Tom Neltner, a longtime chemical campaigner and chemical engineer who worked in food manufacturing. The American Chemistry Council said FDA has approved using certain phthalates in food-contact applications like tubing, conveyor belts and vinyl gloves, concluding that dietary exposures do not exceed safe levels. “The leadership in FDA, both political and the senior career leadership, for decades in the food safety space, didn’t think chemicals merited much attention,” said Jim Jones, who was brought in as a deputy commissioner to overhaul food safety at the agency in 2023 after a career at EPA.

By allowing them to do this to us, we are literally committing societal suicide.

But most people that will read this article will forget all about it by next week.

Of course they are poisoning and killing us in dozens of other ways as well.

What will it take for the general population to finally wake up?

They are destroying humanity and everything around us, and someday they will be held accountable.

But for now, most of the population just continues to pretend that everything is just fine.

Meanwhile, the agenda of the global elite continues to march forward, and they are absolutely thrilled that birth rates continue to fall all over the globe.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

