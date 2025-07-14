What is it going to take for people to finally wake up? I am old enough to remember when “1-in-1,000-year storms” were actually rare. These days, we are constantly being hit by them. In fact, here in the United States we just witnessed four in a single week. This is not normal. In fact, this is not even close to normal. We just keep getting pummeled by major disaster after major disaster, and yet most people act as if all of this is just temporary and weather patterns will eventually become stable again.

I had never heard of four “1-in-1,000-year storms” occurring during a single week.

But according to NBC News, that is precisely what just happened…

First the river rose in Texas. Then, the rains fell hard over North Carolina, New Mexico and Illinois. In less than a week, there were at least four 1-in-1,000-year rainfall events across the United States — intense deluges that are thought to have roughly a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.

I have already written quite a bit about the horrific flooding that we saw in Texas, and there has been a lot of speculation that it may have been caused by cloud seeding.

But Texas was not the only state to experience dangerous flooding. North Carolina, New Mexico and Illinois also got hammered…

Days later, on Sunday, Tropical Storm Chantal drenched parts of North Carolina. Extensive flooding was reported across the central portion of the state, with some areas receiving nearly 12 inches of rain in only 24 hours. Local officials are still confirming the total number of deaths from the flooding, all while the region is under another flood watch Thursday. In New Mexico on Tuesday, at least three people were killed by devastating flash floods that swept through the remote mountain village of Ruidoso, about 180 miles south of Albuquerque. And in Chicago that same day, 5 inches of rain fell in only 90 minutes over Garfield Park, prompting multiple rescues on the west side of the city.

One historic flood can be dismissed as “just a coincidence”.

But four historic floods in a single week?

In addition to the floods mentioned above, the town of Sutton, Vermont just got hit by major flooding on July 10th for the third consecutive year…

A quaint Vermont town has been inundated with biblical flooding on the same day for the third consecutive year, causing havoc for locals. In an eerie case of Deja-vu the town of Sutton was hit with five inches of rain over a few hours on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The quick downpour caused flash flooding and left parts of the community severely damaged.

What are the odds?

If your town keeps getting hit by “biblical flooding” on the exact same day year after year, perhaps it is time to consider relocating.

While all of this flooding has been going on, volcanoes have been “rumbling” in Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii…

Volcanoes in Alaska, Washington state, Oregon and Hawaii have recently been rumbling and even spewing lava, enough to spark a swarm of news stories. But despite the jolts and temblors, geologists say there’s no cause for alarm. “Volcanoes can be unpredictable and there’s always chance that something bad will happen, but these recent seismic events along the Pacific Ring of Fire from Alaska to Washington to offshore Oregon are probably not directly related to each other,” said Natalia Ruppert, a seismologist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s Earthquake Science Center in Seattle. “This is what volcanoes do,” she said. “They come to life for a while, sometimes the earthquake activity leads to an eruption and sometimes it doesn’t.”

If you follow my work on a regular basis, then you are aware that I am particularly alarmed by the earthquakes at Mt. Rainier.

One of these days it is going to blow, and a lot of people are going to die.

Of course we are also watching for “the Big One” in southern California, and a “giant swarm of earthquakes” near the Salton Sea late last week is getting quite a bit of attention…

A giant swarm of earthquakes has struck Southern California near a major fault line that could unleash the infamous ‘Big One’ and decimate the West Coast. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that several dozen small and moderate-sized earthquakes struck the area around the Salton Sea Thursday night and Friday morning, a lake roughly 100 miles from San Diego. The most powerful in the earthquake swarm struck at 5:55am ET Friday and was measured at 4.3 in magnitude. Since then, over 30 smaller quakes have struck the same area along the lake’s southern tip.

The Ring of Fire appears to be waking up.

We will want to watch future developments very closely.

On top of everything else, two very large fires just erupted near Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, and one of them is releasing chlorine gas into the air because a water treatment plant burned down…

The White Sage Fire, which started on July 9, has already scorched more than 20,000 acres of land and has not yet been contained, authorities said. Meanwhile, the Dragon Bravo Fire, which exploded on July 4, is also not contained as it continues to threaten historic structures in the area and animals. The out of control blaze also caused the park’s water treatment plant to go up in flames. Because of that, chlorine gas has been released into the air, officials confirmed after firefighters responded to the scene on the North Rim around 3.30pm Saturday.

So far this year, the number of wildfires in the U.S. has more than doubled compared to last year.

You would think that the media would want to give that more attention.

Of course so many crazy things are happening that it really is very difficult to keep up with them all.

Let me mention one more before I conclude this article.

It is being reported that an absolutely massive coronal hole has developed on the Sun…

Ben Davidson of Space Weather News issued a warning on X overnight about an Earth-facing coronal hole that could eject fast-moving solar wind toward Earth, potentially triggering elevated geomagnetic activity, including auroras and geomagnetic storms. The high-speed stream is expected to reach Earth within days. “Now THAT is a coronal hole. Whoa momma,” Davidson said, adding,”Excess magnitude/volcanic watch is in play now. Solar wind enhancement expected Saturday/Sunday/Monday.”

I was absolutely stunned when I first saw that.

Hopefully it does not turn out to be a serious threat.

So why am I talking about all of this today?

I am talking about all of this because we really are living at a time when our planet is becoming increasingly unstable.

We have always been able to count on weather patterns to fall within certain parameters, we have always been able to count on our planet not to shake too much, and we have always been able to count on our Sun to behave in predictable ways.

Unfortunately, many of the old rules simply do not apply any longer.

And if you think that things are bad now, just wait, because conditions are only going to become even more chaotic during the crazy years that are in front of us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.