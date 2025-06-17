Events are moving so rapidly in the Middle East now that it is almost impossible to keep up with it all. We are literally watching history in the making, and our world is going to be a much different place once this is all over. There are some allies of President Trump that are absolutely thrilled with what is happening, and there are other allies of President Trump that are absolutely horrified. But nobody should be surprised by what is happening, because we knew that this was coming. We have been on the verge of a final showdown with Iran for years, and now that final showdown has officially arrived.

There are some that are still hoping that there will be a “ceasefire” or some sort of a “peace agreement” that will stop the fighting.

But three messages that President Trump just posted on his Truth Social account make it abundantly clear that the fate of Iran’s nuclear program will be decided now.

The first message that he posted instantly made headlines all over the globe…

Wow.

When he used the word “we”, what exactly did Trump mean?

That is what everyone wants to know.

At this moment, Israel certainly has control over the skies in Iran.

By using “we”, Trump made it sound like he has already decided that the U.S. will soon be participating in offensive operations against Iran.

He also used the word “we” at the beginning of the second message that he posted…

At least for now?

This is literally a threat to kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Threatening to kill the leader of another nation is a very serious thing.

As I discussed in a previous article, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a direct descendant of Muhammad.

There are somewhere around 200 million Shia Muslims in the world, and they would go nuts if bunker buster bombs were used to destroy the bunker that Khamenei is hiding in.

Of course Khamenei is no Boy Scout. He has been responsible for all sorts of atrocities all over the planet.

But Trump is essentially threatening to bring the entire Islamic regime in Iran to an end, and that is a very dangerous thing to do.

Because a cornered predator is the most dangerous kind of predator.

In his third message, Trump used just two words.

He is demanding “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” from Iran…

That floored me.

The last time an opponent refused a demand from the United States to unconditionally surrender, two really big bombs got dropped.

I don’t see the regime in Iran ever agreeing to this.

In fact, I think that they would rather fight to the death.

But there is no turning back now.

When reporters aboard Air Force One asked Trump what he wants, Trump told them that he wants “an end” to Iran’s nuclear program…

‘An end. A real end. Not a cease fire. An end,’ he said. ‘I’m not looking at ceasefire. We’re looking at better than ceasefire,’ Trump told reporters on Air Force One. He was blunt in his assessment on Iran’s nuclear program. ‘Remember, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple. Not to go too deep into it, but they just can’t have a nuclear weapon.

One way or another, we are headed for some sort of a resolution.

According to Axios, U.S. officials are saying that President Trump “is seriously considering joining the war”…

The U.S. officials said Trump is seriously considering joining the war and launching a U.S. strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, especially its underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordow.

Israel needs our help to destroy the underground facilities at Fordow and Trump knows this.

There was a meeting of the National Security Council today, and it was being reported that strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities were “on the table”during that meeting…

U.S. strikes against targets inside of Iran, including nuclear facilities, are “on the table” during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) currently taking place in the White House Situation Room, according to officials who spoke with Fox News.

Of course the U.S. military has already been making preparations for such an option.

Newsweek is telling us that more fighter jets are being deployed to the Middle East right now…

The U.S. military is increasing its air power in the Middle East by deploying additional fighter jets and extending current warplane missions as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, three U.S. officials told Reuters. One official confirmed the move includes the deployment of advanced aircraft such as F-16s, F-22s and F-35s, aimed at reinforcing American military presence and deterrence in the volatile region.

Interestingly, it appears that many of the refueling tankers that are headed to the Middle East from bases in Europe are towing fighter aircraft behind them…

Close to 20 U.S. Air Force KC-135 and KC-46 Aerial-Refueling Tankers lifted-off this morning from airbases across Europe, heading in the direction of the Middle East, with most of the tankers appearing to be towing fighter aircraft, likely including F-15s, F-16s, F-22s, and F-35s, all moving now towards U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

On top of everything else, four B-52 bombers that could be used to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities are currently sitting on a runway at Diego Garcia…

Meanwhile, it emerged that four U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bombers are currently stationed at the Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean, within striking distance of Iran. The B-52s, which can carry nuclear weapons or other precision-guided bombs, were spotted on a runway at Diego Garcia on Monday.

If the Iranians intend to give Trump what he wants, they should do so now.

Otherwise, they will soon learn a firsthand lesson in what “shock and awe” really means.

Personally, I think that the Iranians will go down fighting, because surrendering to the U.S. and Israel would go against everything that they believe.

And the Iranians may still have some “surprises” up their sleeves.

There has been some concern that Iran may choose to use unconventional weapons at some point, and I was quite alarmed to hear that a “nuke sniffer” had been deployed over the continental United States…

In a rare and highly symbolic move, a U.S. WC-135R “Constant Phoenix” aircraft – known as a nuclear detection or “sniffer” plane, took off tonight from Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, Nebraska, the headquarters of U.S. Strategic Command. The aircraft is currently flying unusual patterns across several northern U.S. states, triggering speculation among military analysts and open-source intelligence trackers. This specialized plane, one of only three in existence, is designed to detect airborne radioactive particles and potential nuclear fallout in real time. Its deployment typically signals serious nuclear concerns.

Hopefully there is no reason for alarm.

The Iranians could also escalate matters by trying to draw other Islamic nations into the conflict.

Ominously, 22 Islamic nations have already issued a joint statement in which they strongly condemned Israel’s military operation…

The Muslim majority countries expressed “categorical rejection and condemnation of Israel’s recent attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran since the 13th of June 2025,” adding concerns about the “unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East, particularly owing to the ongoing military aggression of Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran.” A statement published by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry included the Gulf countries of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain, as well some African countries, Turkey, Indonesia and others. The conflict has disrupted air traffic over some of those countries, many of which are also U.S. allies.

A lot of people out there seem to think that this crisis will come to a quick end.

Personally, I have a feeling that this is a story that is going to take some time to fully play out.

But without a doubt, we are headed for some sort of a resolution.

The final showdown with Iran is here, and it appears that things are about to get really messy.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

