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T Berge's avatar
T Berge
10h

Everyone wants to point to Trump, however, most of those same people forget that God uses leaders at different times in world history to bring His Will to bear (read the Old Testament, same GOD as the NT). Iran no longer has a functioning government. The IRGC has fractured into 31 different groups via the Mosaic Doctrine. It is their decentralized defense doctrine and the President is using the chaos of the fractures to pit one against the other. That is why confusing signals come out of Iran... Some of the IRGC groups want peace and negotiation, some want a global conflagration (Remember Gen 16:11-12?)... It is highly complex, but I truly believe God is bringing about His Will to achieve Ezekiel 38:11... Remember, WE ARE AT a DYNAMIC time in the last chpt of human history. We are going to have DISCOMFORT. God often uses that to SAVE LIVES. BUCK UP Family of God🙏🏻👍🏻

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
12h

Hold Trump accountable

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