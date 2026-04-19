Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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sosumi's avatar
sosumi
2h

...."despite everything that has happened, a majority of those that participate in the online betting markets still believe that there will be some sort of a permanent peace deal by the end of next month"....

You can fix ignorance through education but you just can't fix stupid.

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Mac Daddy's avatar
Mac Daddy
2h

Boots on the ground coming.

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