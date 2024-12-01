This didn’t happen by accident. The horrifying crime wave that we are experiencing right now is the result of the deliberate policies of our leaders. Over the past four years, millions of people have been allowed to come pouring into this country through our wide open borders. Unfortunately, even gang members and individuals that had previously been convicted of committing very serious crimes were allowed to come in without being properly screened. Now crime is completely and utterly out of control in many areas of the country, and it certainly isn’t going to be easy to clean this mess up.

New York City is more than two thousand miles from the southern border, but like so many of our other major cities it is now being forced to deal with a dramatic rise in crime. According to the New York Post, terrified residents of the Upper West Side are literally “begging for more cops” because crime has gotten so bad…

The Upper West Side has devolved into a Wild West atmosphere where anything goes, terrified crime victims and neighbors begging for more cops told The Post. Criminals are more emboldened than ever in the ritzy nabe — with robberies soaring over 30% compared to last year — and carjackers so brazen they flashed their guns without concern on consecutive Sundays in broad daylight. “I have never felt so scared in this neighborhood the way I feel now,” one of the carjacking victims told The Post this week.

In one of the wealthiest areas of the Big Apple, an “atmosphere where anything goes” now prevails.

How in the world did this happen?

Sadly, the answer is obvious. It is being reported that there are “almost 60,000 criminal migrants in New York City” at this point…

There are now almost 60,000 criminal migrants in New York City, according to new figures from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The figures, reviewed by The New York Post, show that there are 58.000 illegal migrants who are criminals or are facing criminal charges. As The Post states, “Of the 759,218 illegal-border crossers living in the Big Apple the feds were aware of as of Nov. 17, a jaw-dropping 58,626—7.7%—were either previously convicted of crimes or had criminal charges pending.”

If our borders were secure, things would be far different.

But now criminals openly sell goods that they have stolen on the sidewalks in some of the ritziest parts of New York City.

Of course it certainly doesn’t help that police officers in New York have their hands tied and that those in authority are not very interested in prosecuting non-violent crimes. In fact, one veteran NYPD detective recently admitted that criminals are “emboldened by the lack of prosecution for anything in New York City”…

The carjackers and other shameless criminals are “emboldened by the lack of prosecution for anything in New York City,” a veteran NYPD detective said. “They’re also doing it in broad daylight so they’re not even caring who’s around. [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin] Bragg is going to have to step up and do something,” the detective added.

Sadly, even when migrants commit violent crimes they are often put right back into the streets.

Needless to say, this can often have tragic consequences…

An ******* immigrant with an extensive criminal background was arrested for attempting to kidnap and rape a stranger he captured on a popular Virginia trail days after being released from jail, according to police. During a press conference Monday evening, the Herndon Police Department announced that Denis Humberto Naverrette Romero, 31, was charged with abduction with intent to defile and rape a stranger he grabbed off a trail. “Let me start by saying that I am incredibly saddened and outraged that a crime like this could happen here in the town of Herndon,” said Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard.

How many times have we seen women get sexually assaulted by violent criminals that get put back into the streets instead of being deported?

We keep doing the same thing over and over again, and we keep getting the same results.

When will the madness finally end?

As I have discussed previously, unrestrained migration has fueled the tremendous growth of transnational gangs that we have been witnessing.

In addition to selling drugs and trafficking women, these gangs have also been systematically invading homes all over the country.

Now that the homes of NFL players such as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are being hit, this crisis is starting to receive the kind of attention that it deserves…

The NFL issued a security alert to team security directors and the players’ union Wednesday about organized and skilled criminals that are increasingly targeting the homes of professional athletes, including the recent burglaries of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, according to the memo obtained by NFL.com. Sources say the FBI is investigating the crime wave as international organized crime. The league, the NFL Players Association and team security forces also have been monitoring the crime spree, which is believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate. At least one other current NFL player’s home was burglarized in the past week. “It’s legit,” said one source familiar with the situation. “It’s a transnational crime ring, and over the last three weeks, they’ve focused on NBA and NFL players, and it’s all over the country.”

From this point forward, all of our sports stars are going to need armed security at their homes at all times.

Yes, things really have gotten that bad.

These gangs are highly organized, and they “conduct extensive surveillance” in order to determine when the homes of targeted players will be empty…

Multiple people with knowledge of the crimes said the perpetrators are nonconfrontational and do not burglarize homes while residents are inside. Instead, they use public records to find players’ addresses and conduct extensive surveillance. Then, by tracking team schedules and the social media accounts of players and their families, they wait until homes are empty — often during games — and gain access and quickly steal items such as cash, jewelry, watches and handbags, focusing mainly on master bedrooms and closets.

What about you?

Do you live in an area where criminal gangs are starting to take control?

If so, what will you do when things get really bad and desperate criminals decide to invade your home?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 46.2 million people that were not born in the United States are now living here.

That figure is from 2022, and so it does not reflect the massive surge in migration that we have witnessed over the past couple of years.

They wanted to “fundamentally transform” our country, and they have succeeded.

Now we are facing a crime spree of epic proportions, and it is certainly not going to be fun.

