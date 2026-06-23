Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Magdiel's avatar
Magdiel
11h

This is happening because, unfortunately and shamefully, Communism/Socialism was not proscribed in the western world the same way Nazism and Fascism were! I envision Civil War down the line because a lot of us will not put up with this crap!

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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
11h

You're spot on in with this one.

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