Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
9h

Djt is the one who comes up with headlnes promising a deal. Most every day. That's how he affects the stock market ----- promising what he cannot deliver.

And unfortunately for himself, he is his own embarassment. The thing is, he doesn't know it and would never admit it if he did. 😂😂

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Charles's avatar
Charles
6h

Once again another beautiful fall day here in corn country. It's August and it is supposed to be the hottest month of the year. We've had plenty of rain. We are truly blessed to live here. I also got to share Jesus and pray for someone today. All in all a good day here in flyover country. The rest of the world may be going up in flames but we have the opportunity to make a difference right where we are. My life goal is to make an impact each day everywhere and anytime I can.

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