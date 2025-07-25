The company that created Moderna has now created a new company called Terrana that has developed an RNA technology for plants that is unlike anything we have seen before. This new technology uses RNA from plant viruses as a platform to transport “other pieces of cargo RNA into a plant” for various purposes such as fighting off diseases or killing insects. One of the co-founders of Terrana has publicly stated that this new technology is “similar” to “RNA technology that we pioneered in human health”. As you will see below, once the RNA from this new technology enters a plant, it replicates. The goal is to get farmers all over the world to use this new product, and needless to say that could have huge implications. I realize that all of this is a lot to wrap your mind around, and so I will take it one step at a time.

Flagship Pioneering is the parent company that created Moderna, and now Flagship Pioneering has also created Terrana. So Moderna and Terrana are very closely related to one another…

The saying in real estate is location, location, location. And that applies for technology being unveiling by Terrana Biosciences. Emerging from stealth mode after four years of development, this Flagship Pioneering company is taking the RNA expertise of cousin company Moderna, and creating crop protection solutions in parallel but distinctly different than cousin company Indigo Ag. “Terrana is coming out of the Flagship Pioneering ecosystem in Boston, and Flagship has a long history of working on RNA,” Ryan Rapp Terrana Biosciences co-founder and CEO. “Probably the best known RNA company is Moderna, but we have a whole host of other ones within the ecosystem, and it’s helped allow us to have all this knowledge about RNA, but apply it to solve problems in agriculture.”

Terrana is rolling out a new technology that uses “RNA from benign plant viruses” to deliver pieces of cargo RNA into a plant…

With a $50 million initial investment from Flagship, Terrana will use RNA from benign plant viruses as a chassis to carry other pieces of cargo RNA into a plant to help it respond to threats like viruses, fungi, and insects.

I haven’t been able to find anything about how much testing has been done on this new product to determine whether it is safe or not.

Once farmers spray this new product on to their crops, the RNA enters the plants through “tiny tears in the leaves”…

After the product is sprayed onto crops, the RNA chassis enters the plant through tiny tears in the leaves and delivers the RNA cargo to plant cells. The cargo could act on its own to stimulate a plant’s immune response and fight off viruses, or it could be translated into proteins that help the plant, such as Cry proteins, which kill insects when the insects chomp on a plant.

If all of this sounds vaguely familiar, that is because it is similar to technology that Moderna developed.

In fact, one of the co-founders of Terrana has openly admitted that “we are bringing an entirely new dimension of innovation to agriculture through similar RNA technology that we pioneered in human health”…

“At Flagship Pioneering, we build groundbreaking platforms that address the world’s most pressing challenges. With Terrana, we are bringing an entirely new dimension of innovation to agriculture through similar RNA technology that we pioneered in human health,” said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Terrana, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. “This approach will empower farmers with precise, adaptive solutions to combat threats to crops in fields and orchards and enhance resiliency, sustainability, and productivity in the global food system.”

After farmers have sprayed this new product on their crops and it gets inside, the RNA begins to replicate…

Once the RNA gets inside a plant, it replicates, meaning farmers could spray the product less frequently than they spray traditional pesticides. Mark Trimmer, president of the agricultural biotechnology intelligence firm DunhamTrimmer, says RNA usually degrades quickly, which has made it difficult to use as a spray on plants. Improving the durability of the RNA chassis improves the chances that a product will make it into the plant, replicate, and successfully carry out its instructions.

You would think that there should be an opportunity for public debate before farmers all over the country start spraying their crops with a brand new self-replicating RNA technology.

What kind of long-term effects could it have on our crops?

Is it safe to eat?

How will it affect humans?

There are so many unanswered questions.

We are also being told that this new technology has “heritability across plant generations”…

Tools developed using Terrana’s platform will enable farmers to fight and prevent disease and pests, adapt quickly to climatic conditions, and maintain soil health. Terrana’s solutions are fine-tuned for amplification, mobility in plants, stability in different environments, and heritability across plant generations.

In other words, the modifications that are made to one generation of plants will be passed on to succeeding generations.

Wow.

I don’t even know what to say.

Obviously, I am not in favor of this new technology.

When our scientists decide to “play God”, there can be all sorts of unintended consequences.

And when they start messing with the food that we put in our bodies, that is a very serious thing.

You would think that years and years of testing would be required before something like this is ever allowed to be released.

But in our day and age, new technologies are often rushed to market as rapidly as possible.

To me, spraying this new RNA technology on our crops sounds like a really bad idea, and I am sure that it sounds like a really bad idea to most of you.

Unfortunately, the scientists that are “playing God” don’t really care what you and I think.

