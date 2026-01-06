Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

Maybe someone can answer, but isn't it wasteful to use a precious metal such as silver in data centers, etc?? And isn't there an alternative?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
pocoPete's avatar
pocoPete
2h

Hi-Yo, Silver, Away!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture