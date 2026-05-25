Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
14h

Here in the US we are so detached from the reality that is the rest of the world. We live near a large university that attracts students from 120 different countries. I believe that the view of our country is completely surreal. We live such insulated lives here compared to the rest of the eight billion people around the world. We have luxuries that other countries can only dream about. Even if these luxuries are slipping away from most people, we at least have most basic needs met.

Our supply chains may be breaking but we still have food in comparative abundance. We may have to tighten our belts and live more frugally but so what. I grew up up in the fifties and we didn't have much. We never ate out. And we didn't extra anything. Only when some wore out or we out grew something did we get new.

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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
16h

This guy still actually thinks Israel wants peace. Talk about groundhog day

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