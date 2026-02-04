Has anyone ever been more connected than Jeffrey Epstein? That is a serious question. Personally, I have never heard of anyone that has spent more time socializing with the rich and famous than Epstein. We are told that he was some sort of a financier, but in reality he seemed to spend almost all of his time hanging out with his elitist friends. Prior to being convicted, Jeffrey Epstein was a pillar of the New York social scene. Everyone wanted to know him, and that included many of the most powerful men in the world.

In those days, Bill Gates frequently spent time with Epstein.

But now Gates is trying to distance himself from Epstein as much as possible, and he is still insisting that he was not involved in anything inappropriate…

The billionaire continued: ‘You know, in retrospect that was a dead end and I was foolish to spend time with him. I am one of many people who regret ever knowing him. ‘Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is, you know, false. ‘I don’t know what his thinking was there. Every minute that I spent with him, I regret and I apologise that I did that. ‘I was only at dinners… I never went to the island, I never met any women, and so, you know, the more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be, that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behavior.’

Perhaps Gates is telling the truth.

And perhaps all of the other ultra-wealthy men that were close to Epstein in those days are telling the truth.

But Epstein’s victims are telling us a very different story.

One letter that was just released in the latest batch of Epstein files contains some very alarming allegations about Prince Andrew…

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein asked an exotic dancer to “engage in various sex acts” at the late convicted sex offender’s Florida home, a legal letter claims. In a letter released as part of the latest tranche of Epstein files, the unnamed woman’s lawyers said she had been offered $10,000 to dance and that after she performed Epstein and Mountbatten-Windsor had asked for a threesome. Lawyers said the woman had not been paid the promised amount and would keep the alleged 2006 encounter in which she was “treated like a prostitute” confidential in exchange for a payment of $250,000.

Of course this incident pales in comparison to what Prince Andrew is alleged to have done with an underage girl named Virginia Giuffre.

And we probably shouldn’t even talk about what Prince Andrew is alleged to have done in Thailand.

It appears that this latest allegation was the final straw, because Prince Andrew has been kicked out of his home even sooner than anticipated…

SHAMED ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has skulked out of Royal Lodge under the cover of darkness to start his exile. The former Duke of York is understood to have been booted out earlier than planned after his brother King Charles became increasingly concerned with shocking ­revelations.

If you or I had done the things that Prince Andrew is alleged to have done, we would be sitting in prison right now.

But I seriously doubt that Prince Andrew will ever be charged with anything.

In addition to rubbing elbows with royalty, Jeffrey Epstein was apparently also very close with the Rothschilds.

In fact, the name “Rothschild” appears more than 12,000 times in the latest batch of files that was just released…

Somehow we are supposed to believe that even though these elitists spent so much time with Epstein over the years, none of them had any idea what he was doing with underage girls.

In addition to abusing underage girls, Epstein was also apparently getting at least some of them pregnant…

But in a separate diary entry from an unnamed source, one Epstein victim claims to have delivered a baby girl in 2002 at the age of just 16 or 17. The document includes a copy of a pregnancy scan showing 20 weeks’ gestation. The female claims her child was taken away from her just 10 minutes after giving birth, the documents suggest. She also alleged Epstein’s former accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell oversaw the ordeal. The victim writes: “She was born, I heard her cries!

Some news outlets are running stories about Epstein’s “secret children”, and it appears that those children were part of an incredibly sick plot by Epstein to “seed the human race with his DNA”…

While Little Saint James Island, infamously known as Pedophile, Rape, and Epstein Island, has received the bulk of attention in the fallout from the cover-up of Epstein’s crimes, his Zorro Ranch property is another centerpiece of the crimes committed by his criminal network. Located in the high desert north of the Estancia Basin of central New Mexico, where Epstein was not required to register as a sex offender following his 2008 plea deal in Florida, the sprawling 7,600-acre ranch hosted numerous parties implicated in Epstein’s crimes. Epstein reportedly organized the ranch as the headquarters for his eugenic plot to “seed the human race with his DNA” by impregnating countless women and underaged victims on the property. Victim Annie Farmer, alleges that Epstein and his prime accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, sexually abused her at the ranch when she was just 16-years-old.

Zorro Ranch is located in the middle of nowhere, and it has an airstrip that Epstein would use to fly directly to the property…

Shockingly, Epstein would bring some of his most important friends to this ranch.

That even included Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.

We are being told that they liked to stay “in a cowboy-themed village created by Epstein a mile south of the main house of the ranch”…

Following Epstein’s arrest and supposed death in 2019, allegations surfaced that Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton were also frequent visitors at the Zorro Ranch. During their visits, the Clintons would stay in a cowboy-themed village created by Epstein a mile south of the main house of the ranch. These accusations were based on information taken from reports made by security consultant Jared Kellogg, who was brought in by Zorro Ranch manager Brice Gordon to improve security on the property. The reports came to light after being released by the Zorro Ranch estate following Epstein’s alleged demise. Kellogg also stated that during his meetings with Gordon, the ranch manager bragged about how often the Clintons visited the compound. “Brice [Gordon] would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, and their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself.” Kellogg stated.

How did Jeffrey Epstein get access to so many rich and powerful people?

And where did his money come from in the first place?

There are so many unanswered questions.

And since it appears that it is extremely unlikely that Epstein’s rich and powerful friends will ever be charged with anything, we will probably never get any solid answers.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.