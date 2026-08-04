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DRK's avatar
DRK
26m

'These Fires Are The Worst Natural Disaster In The History Of Spokane - More Than 2 Million Acres Have Burned In Oregon'

"This is not normal.

In fact, this is not even close to normal."

And it may not be "natural".

'Fires: Incendiary Particle Fallout'

https://mailchi.mp/geoengineeringwatch/fires-incendiary-nanoparticle-fallout-90-second-alert?e=b6caedf27e

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Terral Croft's avatar
Terral Croft
37m

Your post is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/209822677) with links to more info.

"Many people are making connections to previous California and Hawaii fires. This is looking deliberate. Absolute Chaos: Houses Torched in Spokane, Trees Still Standing, Metal Mailboxes Melt, Mail Doesn't https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sCuGhS7qkY A Fire 20x Bigger Than Spokane's Is Burning And Nobody's Covering It - Zero Percent Contained ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhzFIaV0sKI Wildfires out West! Are they shooting lasers at us? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52AIZ82NFq8 Identify threats, create contingencies, execute in time..."

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