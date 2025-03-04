What are the odds? On February 28th, we witnessed one of the most bizarre spectacles in the history of the White House on the exact same day that we witnessed a very unusual alignment of planets in the heavens. Needless to say, secularists will argue that this must have been a coincidence, because they do not think that God directs the course of history. But for those of us that believe in God, we know that Jesus specifically warned us that “there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars” in the days just before His return. We are most definitely living in a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and I am entirely convinced that the events that we just witnessed in Washington will move us even further in that direction.

Just hours after President Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy argued in the Oval Office in front of the entire world, the seven other planets in our solar system all lined up “in a neat row” in the night sky…

On the evening of 28 February 2025, all seven of the other planets in the Solar System will appear in the night sky at the same time, with Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars all lining up in a neat row – a magnificent sky feast for the eyes known as a great planetary alignment.

It is not rare for a “planetary parade” that includes three or four other planets to occur.

But having every other planet in our solar system line up is a rare event indeed.

In fact, the next time that the seven other planets in our solar system will line up in the night sky will be in 2040…

Astronomers are telling us a seven-planet alignment like this won’t be visible again until 2040. “Friday 28 February is the special date, with seven planets visible in the sky – if the night is clear,” says Associate Professor of Physics David Armstrong at The University of Warwick, UK. “This ‘great planetary alignment’ won’t happen again until 2040, as it needs all the planets to be on the same side of the Sun.”

By itself, this planetary alignment is very noteworthy.

But the fact that it happened on the exact same day as the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting is truly incredible.

Prior to going to the White House, Zelenskyy “met with anti-Trump Democrats” who instructed him to “reject the terms of the mineral deal”…

Before meeting President Trump, Zelensky met with anti-Trump Democrats who advised him to reject the terms of the mineral deal that the president was offering, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Just finished a meeting with President Zelensky here in Washington. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine,” Murphy’s office posted on X at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He attached a picture of Zelensky at a conference table, with Murphy seated on the opposite side.

Of course there are many that believe that Zelenskyy had already made up his mind before he even met with those anti-Trump Democrats.

In any event, we all know what happened next.

It was Zelenskyy’s third opportunity to sign the deal, and it was the third time that he declined to do so…

The earlier meeting with Dems undercuts wild claims that Trump and Vice President JD Vance staged an ambush. In fact, it was Zelensky who came with an ulterior motive. The purpose of the meeting was to sign the mineral agreement that he and Trump representatives had negotiated. He had twice refused to sign it after promising to, and thanks to Murphy, we now know he had no intention of signing it Friday.

The drama in the White House actually worked in Zelenskyy’s favor, because European leaders rushed to his defense and they are now promising him all sorts of things.

As for Trump, for the fourth time Zelenskyy is claiming that he is “ready to sign” the deal…

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is “ready to sign” a deal to grant the U.S. access to his country’s rare earth minerals, days after President Donald Trump publicly berated him at the White House.

But Zelenskyy also just told the press that an agreement to end the war with Russia “is still very, very far away”…

A deal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia “is still very, very far away,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, adding that he expects to keep receiving American support despite his recent fraught relations with U.S. President Donald Trump. “I think our relationship (with the U.S.) will continue, because it’s more than an occasional relationship,” Zelenskyy said late Sunday, referring to Washington’s support for the past three years of war.

Needless to say, the comments that Zelenskyy made were going to absolutely infuriate President Trump.

In response to those comments, Trump posted the following on social media…

“This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer! It is what I was saying, this guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the U.S. – Probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia. What are they thinking?”

Trump wants to make a deal to end this war, and he needs Zelenskyy to be cooperative.

But Zelenskyy has no intention of giving Trump what he wants.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to conquer more territory…

Russian forces have advanced in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, as well as in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, according to the analytical project DeepState late on 3 March. DeepState reported that Russian troops have made territorial gains near Pishchane in Donetsk Oblast, near Pohrebivka in Kursk Oblast, and in the areas of Nadiia and Zahryzove in Kharkiv Oblast.

If you are losing the war, you don’t get to dictate the terms of a peace agreement.

Zelenskyy doesn’t seem to understand this.

Of course the truth is that Zelenskyy doesn’t actually want peace.

Zelenskyy desperately wants to win the war, and he needs western troops to accomplish that goal.

We must not take the bait, because if we end up in a shooting war with Russia it is just a matter of time before it goes nuclear.

The argument that happened in the Oval Office on Friday destabilized the entire globe.

And it happened on the exact same day when all of the other planets in our solar system were aligning.

It is time to wake up, because the apocalyptic phase of World War III is nearly upon us.

