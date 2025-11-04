When there is a great deal of talk about war, it is usually an indication that war is coming. Unfortunately, the entire world can’t stop talking about war right now. We are talking about wars that have just concluded, wars that are currently raging, wars that might restart at any moment, and a whole bunch of new wars that appear to be on the verge of erupting. War has certainly been a central theme throughout 2025, but I expect it to be an even more prominent theme in 2026. Up to this point, we have been extremely fortunate that nobody has decided to use any weapons of mass destruction. Once we inevitably cross that threshold, there will be no turning back.

In recent days, the Trump administration has been thinking about deploying U.S. troops to fight in a number of different locations.

On Monday, NBC News reported that the Trump administration is seriously considering sending “American troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels”…

The Trump administration has begun detailed planning for a new mission to send American troops and intelligence officers into Mexico to target drug cartels, according to two U.S. officials and two former senior U.S. officials familiar with the effort. The early stages of training for the potential mission, which would include ground operations inside Mexico, has already begun, the two current U.S. officials said. But a deployment to Mexico is not imminent, the two U.S. officials and one of the former U.S. officials said. Discussions about the scope of the mission are ongoing, and a final decision has not been made, the two current U.S. officials said. The U.S. troops, many of whom would be from Joint Special Operations Command, would operate under the authority of the U.S. intelligence community, known as Title 50 status, the two current officials said. They said officers from the CIA also would participate.

Mexican officials have repeatedly stated that they will not allow U.S. troops to operate on Mexican soil.

So if we decide to go in without their permission, that would be an act of war.

We must not do that.

The day before, President Trump threatened to send U.S. troops into Nigeria…

President Donald Trump on Sunday said U.S. troops “could be” boots on the ground in Nigeria amid his threats of military action in the West African country over his claims of persecution of Christians there. The president made the comment aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington, D.C., after a weekend in Florida. Trump was asked if he could envisage boots on the ground or air strikes, to which he said, “Could be.”

If we bomb Nigeria or send U.S. troops into that country, we will be at war with Nigeria.

Did anyone ever imagine that we would be talking about a potential war with Nigeria in 2025?

Of course it is also quite a surprise that we are talking about a possible war with Venezuela right now.

We have accumulated a very large force in the region, and many are speculating that a “full-scale war” with Venezuela is coming…

The U.S. has deployed over 16,000 troops, eight warships, and a nuclear-powered submarine near Venezuela, sparking fears of a full-scale war. According to The Washington Post, the massive build-up—featuring the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier group and F-35 jets in Puerto Rico—signals a possible escalation beyond counter-narcotics missions. President Nicolás Maduro accused Washington of fabricating a pretext for invasion, while U.S. officials cite “narco-terrorism” links. CIA sources reportedly confirm lethal covert authorizations under Trump’s directive, despite his denial of imminent attacks.

Nobody is quite sure what is going to happen next, but Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is so concerned that he is reaching out to Russia and China for assistance…

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is pleading for help from China and Russia as President Donald Trump escalates his military campaign in the region. While the U.S. has yet to formally invade Venezuela, it has already carried out numerous drone strikes against vessels smuggling narcotics at the behest of the Maduro regime. According to official U.S. memos obtained by The Washington Post, Maduro is now asking Moscow and Beijing to provide military equipment that will somehow allow him to fend off the American threat.

Can you imagine how chaotic things would become if we actually sent troops into all three of those nations in the coming months?

Of course Mexico, Nigeria and Venezuela are not serious threats to the United States, but Russia and China certainly are.

During an interview with 60 Minutes, President Trump accused the Russians and the Chinese of conducting underground nuclear tests…

‘Russia’s testing and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it,’ Trump said. ‘They don’t have reporters that are going to be writing about it, we do.’ O’Donnell attempted to push back on the claim, telling Trump: ‘That would certainly be very newsworthy. My understanding was that what Russia did was test the delivery system of the nuclear weapons, not with nuclear warheads.’ Pressed on the topic, Trump replied: ‘As powerful as they are, this is a big world. You don’t necessarily know where they’re testing. ‘They test way underground where people don’t know exactly what’s happening with the test. You feel a little bit of a vibration.’

That was quite a bombshell.

I don’t know if underground nuclear tests are actually being conducted or not, but what we do know is that both the Russians and the Chinese have been working very hard to prepare for a future nuclear showdown.

In fact, the Russians just finished a second submarine that is capable of launching six Poseidon nuclear drones…

On November 1, the launch ceremony for the Project 09851 nuclear-powered special-purpose submarine Khabarovsk took place at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region. According to a communiqué from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the newly launched submarine is designed to fulfill the Russian Navy’s missions “using modern naval underwater weapons, including robotic systems for various purposes,” ensuring the security of Russia’s maritime borders and protecting the country’s national interests in various parts of the world’s oceans. It’s worth noting that Khabarovsk is the second carrier of the 2M39 Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicles (NATO designation Kanyon, formerly known as Status-6), a strategic nuclear-powered carrier that carries nuclear warheads (nuclear torpedoes). This operation suggests that the Russian Navy will soon be able to simultaneously launch 12 Poseidon supertorpedoes, six from each submarine, if necessary.

A Poseidon nuclear drone could be sitting just off the east coast right now and we would never even know it.

The detonation of a single Poseidon nuclear drone could create a gigantic tsunami of radioactive water that is hundreds of feet tall.

As that gigantic tsunami slammed into multiple east coast cities, millions of Americans would die.

Our news networks rarely talk about such things.

But on Russian television such scenarios are common topics of discussion.

In fact, Russian television personality Vladimir Solovyov just issued a very ominous warning…

“When the peacekeepers in our country will stop saying ‘no..no..no, come on let’s not’ and will start acting in accordance with the statutes and regulations on how to fight NATO countries, nuclear weapons will fly.”

I have been one of the few voices that has been relentlessly warning that we must make peace with the Russians while we still can.

Unfortunately, voices like mine are being drowned out by those that are convinced that we must get tougher with Russia.

In the Middle East, Israel has been conducting “targeted eliminations” of several high profile Hezbollah leaders, and it appears that the ceasefire with the terror group is on very shaky ground…

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued yet another strident warning to Israel’s northern neighbor, Lebanon, as the process of disarming Hezbollah appears to be stalling while the terror group ramps up efforts to rearm. “Hezbollah is playing with fire and the President of Lebanon is dragging his feet,” Katz warned on Sunday, after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a series of targeted eliminations of terror leaders over the past days. “The commitment of the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah and remove it from southern Lebanon must be realized. Enforcement of the maximum will continue and even intensify – we will not allow a threat to the residents of the north,” Katz added.

Of course the tenuous ceasefire in Gaza could fall apart at any time too.

But to me, the possibility that the war between Iran and Israel could erupt again is the greatest threat in the region right now.

Instead of backing down, the president of Iran is vowing to rebuild their nuclear facilities even stronger than before…

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that the regime’s nuclear facilities would be rebuilt stronger than before, despite the destruction wrought by joint U.S. and Israeli strikes earlier this year. During a tour of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization, Pezeshkian said that “the destruction of nuclear facilities will not delay our progress; we will rebuild them stronger.”

And Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made it clear that Iran will no longer engage with the U.S. unless the Trump administration abandons all support for Israel…

Iran’s supreme leader has issued a stark ultimatum to U.S. President Donald Trump, escalating the long-running standoff between Tehran and Washington. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Iran would not engage with the United States unless it abandoned its support for Israel, pulled its forces out of the Middle East and ended all interference in regional affairs.

So what this means is that the clock is ticking.

If the Israelis believe that Iran is getting close to being able to produce nukes, they will inevitably strike again.

Alarmingly, one former Iranian official recently stated that his nation could potentially produce a nuclear weapon in less than two weeks…

Former Iranian official Mohammad‑Javad Larijani said his country has developed a new theoretical doctrine: one in which a state capable of building a nuclear bomb in under two weeks chooses not to do so. He pointed out that the fatwa by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei against nuclear weapons has strong Shia jurisprudential foundations. Larijani, a former senior judiciary official who also served as a top adviser to the Supreme Leader, added that he supports the expansion of Iran’s nuclear capabilities, framing them as a deterrent and emphasizing the country’s decision not to weaponize.

In my opinion, the war between Israel and Iran is far from over.

Meanwhile, NATO feels more pressure than ever to intervene in Ukraine as Russian forces continue to move forward.

And now President Trump is talking about sending U.S. troops into Mexico, Nigeria and Venezuela.

Of course if the U.S. is tied up elsewhere, China could use that as an opportunity to make a move on Taiwan or North Korea could use that as an opportunity to make a move on South Korea.

Needless to say, China and North Korea have both been preparing for such scenarios for a very long time.

There is so much instability in our world right now, and once the dominoes start falling it will be very difficult to stop them.

