Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
7h

Doesn’t it kind of look like the Nov. 5 “Trump Must Go Now” action in Washington is designed to be our time’s Fort Sumter moment, to kick off Civil War 2.0? The organizers behind it are the usual suspects: George & Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundation at the hub and spin-offs such as the Tides Foundation, Revolutionary Communist Party, and Refuse Fascism doing the logistical grunt work. . . buses. . . snacks. . . signs. . . brickbats, frog costumes. . . .

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nov-5ths-trump-must-go-now-action-set-kick-civil-war-20

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Sessions's avatar
Steve Sessions
7h

Appreciate your hard work Michael

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture