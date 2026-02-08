Michael Snyder’s Substack

Our politicians have robbed us blind over the years and there's no end in sight. Yes, I'm afraid we are headed to the status of Venezuela. We must pray that God will spare us the worse and provide for us...

When you hear about the enormous amount of theft and fraud in our government both state and federal that has been going on for years is it any wonder our world is so messed up. Plus the fact that we have allowed millions into our country and paid them to come and paid them to stay just so the Democrats could increase their voter base. Is it any wonder the cost of everything is going crazy. Time to start cuttings more aid packages to the world and get our money supply situation straightened out.

