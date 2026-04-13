By now, most of you have seen the image that President Trump posted on his Truth Social account. It instantly shocked people all over the world, and it was the biggest news story in America on Monday morning. I am not going to share that image in this article, because it is extremely offensive. Someone out there actually created an AI-generated image that depicts Trump as a modern-day Christ figure. Thankfully, President Trump decided to quickly take the image down after there was a furious backlash from conservative Christians…

Religious conservatives have been among President Donald Trump’s strongest supporters, but some are speaking out against an AI-generated image the president posted online depicting himself as a figure widely likened to Jesus. The image is blasphemous, some said. It is sacrilegious. And it is politically unwise. Amid the backlash, the image was removed from Trump’s social media feed in what appeared to be a rare concession to critics. “This is gross blasphemy,” Brilyn Hollyhand, the former chair of the Republican National Committee’s Youth Advisory Council and a self-described “full time Christian” said of the image in a social media post. “Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself.”

President Trump is insisting that he did not realize that the image would be so offensive.

It is true that Trump has never been very religious, and so he may not have been familiar with many of the symbols found in the image.

Trump is claiming that he believed that the image depicted him “as a doctor”…

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor,” the president told reporters in an impromptu press conference outside the Oval Office. “And it had to do with Red Cross. There’s a Red Cross worker there, which we support. And only the fake news could come up with that one. He continued: “So I — I just heard about it. And I said, ‘How did they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better.”

That may have been what Trump really was thinking when he saw that image and decided to share it.

But he should have known better.

Any educated person should have known better.

I have not heard from anyone that didn’t instantly understand what that image was attempting to communicate the moment that they looked at it.

Perhaps after I publish this article I will.

But without a doubt, the vast majority of the population would have no problem immediately identifying why that image is so offensive.

There is only one Jesus.

And the timing of Trump’s post made things even worse for many Christians all over the globe…

The post came on Orthodox Easter, exactly one week after other Christians in the U.S. and around the world celebrated Christ’s resurrection on Easter Sunday.

This is the time of the year when believers throughout the world remember the death and resurrection of Jesus.

The death and resurrection of Jesus are the central events in human history, and the calendar that we find in the Bible foreshadowed them way in advance.

In fact, for centuries God had His people gather each year for a “dress rehearsal” on the exact day when Jesus would die in the exact city where He would die.

Nobody but the one true God could do that.

The information that I am about to share with you is absolutely breathtaking.

Once you understand that Passover is a prophecy, it will change everything. The following in an extended excerpt from a book that I authored entitled “Why”…

During the original Passover, God instructed the people of Israel to put the blood of lambs that they had killed on their doorposts. You can find this in Exodus chapter 12…

7 And they shall take of the blood, and strike it on the two side posts and on the upper door post of the houses, wherein they shall eat it.

8 And they shall eat the flesh in that night, roast with fire, and unleavened bread; and with bitter herbs they shall eat it.

9 Eat not of it raw, nor sodden at all with water, but roast with fire; his head with his legs, and with the purtenance thereof.

10 And ye shall let nothing of it remain until the morning; and that which remaineth of it until the morning ye shall burn with fire.

11 And thus shall ye eat it; with your loins girded, your shoes on your feet, and your staff in your hand; and ye shall eat it in haste: it is the Lord’s passover.

12 For I will pass through the land of Egypt this night, and will smite all the firstborn in the land of Egypt, both man and beast; and against all the gods of Egypt I will execute judgment: I am the Lord.

13 And the blood shall be to you for a token upon the houses where ye are: and when I see the blood, I will pass over you, and the plague shall not be upon you to destroy you, when I smite the land of Egypt.

14 And this day shall be unto you for a memorial; and ye shall keep it a feast to the Lord throughout your generations; ye shall keep it a feast by an ordinance for ever.

So why did God have the people of Israel put the blood on the doorposts?

The answer is very simple.

It was prophetic.

Right now, go to the door of your home.

What are the doorposts made from?

Even today, in almost all cases doorposts are made out of wood.

And where does wood come from?

Needless to say, wood comes from a tree.

So the message of that original Passover was that the blood of the lamb on the tree delivered them from the wrath of God.

That is also the message of the gospel.

The blood of the Lamb of God (Jesus) on the tree (the cross) delivered us from the wrath of God.

In addition, during the original Passover the people of Israel were instructed to put blood on “the two side posts and on the upper door post of the houses”.

So any vertical wood beams would be covered in the blood of the lamb, and any horizontal wood beams would be covered in the blood of the lamb.

The same thing happened when Jesus died on a wooden cross. The vertical wood beam of the cross was covered in blood, and the horizontal wood beam of the cross was also covered in blood.

Of course there is a lot more to all of this.

In Deuteronomy chapter 16, the people of Israel are instructed to observe Passover “in the place which the Lord shall choose” once they get into the promised land…

Observe the month of Abib, and keep the passover unto the Lord thy God: for in the month of Abib the Lord thy God brought thee forth out of Egypt by night.

2 Thou shalt therefore sacrifice the passover unto the Lord thy God, of the flock and the herd, in the place which the Lord shall choose to place his name there.

3 Thou shalt eat no leavened bread with it; seven days shalt thou eat unleavened bread therewith, even the bread of affliction; for thou camest forth out of the land of Egypt in haste: that thou mayest remember the day when thou camest forth out of the land of Egypt all the days of thy life.

4 And there shall be no leavened bread seen with thee in all thy coast seven days; neither shall there any thing of the flesh, which thou sacrificedst the first day at even, remain all night until the morning.

5 Thou mayest not sacrifice the passover within any of thy gates, which the Lord thy God giveth thee:

6 But at the place which the Lord thy God shall choose to place his name in, there thou shalt sacrifice the passover at even, at the going down of the sun, at the season that thou camest forth out of Egypt.

Ultimately, “the place which the Lord shall choose” turned out to be the city of Jerusalem.

Every year, the people of Israel were supposed to gather in Jerusalem to celebrate Passover.

For centuries, God held a “dress rehearsal” for the crucifixion of Jesus the Messiah each year in the exact city where it would happen and on the exact day when it would happen.

Year after year, the people of Israel would sacrifice their Passover lambs on the same day and in the same place.

And it turns out that the parallels between the Passover lambs and Jesus are absolutely remarkable.

First of all, every Passover lamb was required to be male. Needless to say, Jesus was also male.

Secondly, every Passover lamb was required to be without blemish. This foreshadowed the fact that Jesus would be without sin.

Thirdly, it was forbidden to break any of the bones of the Passover lambs. This foreshadowed the fact that none of the bones of Jesus would be broken.

Fourthly, every Passover lamb was required to be sacrificed on the 14th of Nisan, and the death of Jesus on the cross happened on the 14th of Nisan.

Fifthly, every Passover lamb was required to be sacrificed in Jerusalem, and the death of Jesus on the cross happened in Jerusalem.

Sixthly, at the time of Jesus the Passover lambs were tied to their altars at 9 o’clock in the morning. Mark 15:25 tells us that Jesus was nailed to the cross at the “third hour” of the day which was 9 o’clock in the morning.

Lastly, at the time of Jesus the Passover lambs were killed at 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Mark 15:34-37 tells us that Jesus died at the “ninth hour” of the day which was 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Does anyone out there actually believe that all of this was just a coincidence?

Does anyone out there actually believe that all of this can be explained away?

Of course it isn’t just Passover that is a prophecy.

Every element of the calendar that we find in the Bible is a prophecy.

I realize that this is an outrageous claim for me to make, but if you have read my books you already know that it is entirely true.

In fact, the spring festivals tell the story of the first coming of Jesus Christ, and the fall festivals tell the story of the second coming of Jesus Christ.

For nearly 2,000 years, Christians have been waiting for the second coming of Jesus Christ, and now we are almost there.

So many people are talking about the fulfillment of major Bible prophecies in our time. For example, the following comes from a recent article by JD Rucker…

The only way anyone can know if we’re currently in the actual end times is if things start happening that unambiguously fit the specifics indicating fulfillment of prophecy. We have seen many such fulfillments over the past eight decades. Today, world events, the masses falling for anti-Biblical doctrines, the rise of other religions, and technological advancements point to imminent fulfillment of a whole lot more.

He is right.

Everything is starting to fall into place.

Let me give you one very recent example.

Revelation 6:6 is a verse that has puzzled me for decades…

6 Then I heard a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, “A quart of wheat for a day’s wages, and three quarts of barley for a day’s wages, and do not harm the oil and the wine.”

None of the explanations that I ever heard for how this could possibly be fulfilled ever made sense to me.

How could wheat and barley be affected so greatly but oil and wine are not?

Well, now we know how it could happen.

Nitrogen fertilizer allows us to feed the world.

Without it, there would be mass starvation all over the planet.

Right now, farmers throughout the northern hemisphere are not able to get the nitrogen fertilizer they need because of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

If nitrogen fertilizer is not applied to annual crops such as wheat and barley within a specific window of time, it won’t work.

So unless a miracle happens, global wheat production and global barley production will be way, way down in 2026.

But olives and grapes do not have to be planted annually.

Grapevines can live for many decades, and some olive trees are still producing olives after 1,000 years.

So they are just going to keep producing once again this year, and we will have plenty of olive oil and wine.

For the first time ever, we can see how Revelation 6:6 could be fulfilled very specifically.

I have always said that Bible prophecy will become clearer to all of us as we get closer to the actual events.

We live in such exciting times, and we have a message of hope to share with the entire world.

There is only one Jesus, and He is coming soon.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.