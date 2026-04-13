Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Squeeze27's avatar
Squeeze27
6h

I have to tell you that I don't think he was comparing himself to Jesus. It was unwise, thoughtless, and rude. He did not make the meme. He did not have a holo on, although paintings of saints often do. I do think he is doing God's work. I believe he is arrogant and narcissistic... like all politicians. He took the meme down today. Trump is a package of wisdom and foolishness. I did not vote for him to be Jesus or my pastor. I voted for him to uphold the Constitution and lead with virtue and honor. He falls short sometimes, but overall, he is doing more good than any President has done in decades.

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Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
4h

I am not arguing that the times do appear to be of tribulations. What does stand out to me is the falling away of the artificial constructs that man has created as false economies that concentrate wealth and power into the few wealthy global entities. Why is synthetic fertilizer so critical? In the same way that glyphosate has become critical to our food supply because it has become a global enterprise and without the synthetics, modern farms can't reproduce their crops. Organic, local, decentralized farms are not affected. The Amish are the perfect example. When we go back to God's food, medicine and money we will not be at the mercy of global evil maniacs who seek to depopulate the world. What is prophetic is that man falls for the evil again and again in this fallen world.

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