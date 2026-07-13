There will be no negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz. There will only be fighting. The U.S. and Iran will now engage in an all-out war for control of the Strait of Hormuz, and the consequences will be felt by every man, woman and child on the entire planet. Traffic through the Strait will be paralyzed for the foreseeable future, and there will be a severe worldwide energy supply crunch as a result. Since neither side intends to surrender, the only way that the crisis ends is for one side to achieve military victory. The U.S. military cannot take out the Iranian missiles and drones that are threatening commercial traffic through the Strait from the air. If that was possible, it would have been done already. To fully eliminate the threat of Iranian missiles and drones, it would require either boots on the ground or nuclear war, and both of those options are unthinkable. So unless a negotiated solution somehow materializes out of thin air, we have got a giant mess on our hands that has no easy solution.

On Friday, President Trump gave the Iranians a 24 hour ultimatum.

The Iranians were told that they must declare the Strait of Hormuz to be completely open and they must stop attacking commercial ships.

In response, the Iranians rejected that ultimatum, they severely damaged a commercial vessel, and now they have declared the Strait of Hormuz to be closed…

“Due to recent hostile actions by the US forces, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently unfeasible,” Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority declared in a social media post Monday. “As soon as stability and calm are restored, all applications will be reviewed in accordance with the scheduled timeline, and the permitting process will resume,” the PGSA added, reminding vessels that in Iran’s view, “the sole means of obtaining a passage permit” to transit the strait is through its website. The PGSA was created by Iran during the war and Tehran insists that all commercial vessels wishing to transit the waterway seek permission via the agency and then use a northern route, close to Iran’s coast.

Once the Iranians rejected Trump’s ultimatum, it will inevitable that there would be military action, and over the weekend U.S. Central Command hit Iran really hard…

US forces decimated Iran’s drone and missile sites in their latest efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz secure for transiting cargo ships. US Central Command announced late Sunday night that American troops completed a new wave of ‘offensive strikes,’ hitting dozens of targets ‘to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international shipping flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.’ ‘The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade,’ Central Command said. ‘Iran does not control it.’ Iran responded by launching retaliatory strikes and insisting, ‘The Strait of Hormuz is our territory.’

We are being told that U.S. Central Command struck approximately 140 targets inside Iran.

Of course the Iranians were going to strike back, and it is being reported that they targeted U.S. bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Oman…

US Central Command revealed US forces unleashed air-delivered munitions on dozens of Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar systems, missile launch sites, and drone capabilities, bringing the weekend total to about 140 targets. This move aimed to degrade the IRGC’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Hormuz chokepoint, which it has done over the past week. Iran responded with attacks on US-linked facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and Oman, while also claiming it intercepted two vessels using what it called an “illegal route” through Hormuz.

A large pillar of smoke was seen rising from the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain.

There is no turning back now, and Trump just escalated matters by reinstating the naval blockade on all Iranian ports…

“We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

But that wasn’t all that Trump said.

In an absolutely shocking post on his Truth Social Account, Trump also announced that everyone else will be charged a rate of 20 percent on all cargo shipped to pass through the Strait of Hormuz…

We have never seen anything even remotely close to this before.

Trump told Fox News that the U.S. will get paid “a lot of money” for guarding the Strait…

President Trump said Monday, speaking with Fox News, that the U.S. would not only take control of the Strait of Hormuz, but that other countries – which he did not name but he implied were the Persian Gulf energy producers – would pay the U.S. for securing it. “We’ll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we’ll call it ‘the Guardian Angel of the Strait,’ and we should be reimbursed for that. When we do that, we’re going to be reimbursed, because the other nations are very wealthy; they’re on our side, and we can’t be expected to do that for nothing,” Mr. Trump said in the phone interview. He claimed the U.S. had “guarded the strait for 50 years, more, and we never got paid for it,” saying other nations “made all the money … We guarded it for nothing, and now we’re going to guard it. We’re going to get paid for guarding it, a lot of money.”

To guard commercial traffic going through the Strait, the U.S. will have to take out the underground missile cities where Iran is hiding their missiles and drones from our airstrikes.

That would take boots on the ground, and supposedly that was an option that was not even being considered.

Until the threat of Iranian missiles and drones is eliminated, very little traffic will be getting through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, just 14 commercial vessels passed through the Strait…

Ship traffic has fallen steeply in the Strait of Hormuz over the last week, after Iranian attacks on commercial vessels sparked renewed fighting between Washington and Tehran. Fourteen ships transited Hormuz on Sunday, four of which were crude oil tankers, a decline of about 60% compared to the 37 vessels that crossed the same day last week, according to data from the trade intelligence firm Kpler.

Before the war, approximately 120 to 130 commercial vessels would pass through the Strait each day.

The flow of oil, natural gas, fertilizer and other essential commodities will be seriously interrupted until this crisis is over.

And that could be a while, because the fighting with Iran threatens to spark a major regional conflict.

In fact, it appears that Saudi Arabia just bombed Sanaa International Airport in Yemen…

The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen accuse Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes at Sanaa Airport in the capital. “In a blatant and unjust aggression, the criminal Saudi enemy carried out a number of airstrikes targeting Sanaa International Airport, thereby ending the period of de-escalation and bearing responsibility for the consequences of its aggression,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says in a statement. “We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished,” he adds.

The Houthis have pledged to retaliate, and that could potentially include strikes on Saudi oil facilities…

The Houthis are also threatening to completely shut down the Bab al-Mandab Strait…

We could potentially be just hours away from all-out war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

That would certainly begin another frightening new chapter in the crisis in the Middle East.

I kept warning my readers that there wasn’t going to be peace in the Middle East, and now that is becoming obvious to everyone.

Meanwhile, the U.S. political establishment is dealing with the sudden death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Apparently he was planning to seek medical attention shortly before he died…

A person who spoke with Graham shortly afterward said the senator complained that he was feeling unwell. When the person urged him to seek medical attention immediately, Graham said he would do so Sunday morning after his scheduled appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Graham then joked: “I can’t die now. I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.”

He passed away several hours later.

There is a lot of speculation that a foreign power may have been involved in Graham’s death.

If that could be proven, it would change everything.

For now, we are being told that his heart was the cause of his death…

US Senator Lindsey Graham’s preliminary cause of death has been divulged following an investigation by the DC Medical Examiner. Per a statement issued by Graham’s office just before 5:00pm EST on Sunday, ‘Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease,’ was the cause of his ‘sudden’ passing. ‘The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized, and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death,’ Graham’s spokesperson added in the statement.

We live at a time when absolutely crazy things are happening nearly every day.

For a long time, most people in the western world were able to ignore global events because they weren’t being directly affected by them.

But now we have reached a stage where everyone is going to be deeply affected by the stunning events that are occurring on the other side of the globe.

The pace of change is about to go into overdrive, and so I would encourage you to hold on tight as we plunge into an abyss of uncertainty.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.