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Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
12h

The strait was open before the US (Trump administration, puppet of Israel) attacked to prevent the 'existential annihilation of the Jewish people according to Netanyahu, who has has nuclear weapons for 40 years and threatens a"Sampson option" to take everyone down with him if Iran get even one nuclear weapon. So Iran closes the strait. Then Trump closes the strait. The Iran double closes the strait. Not to be outdone, Trump triple closes the strait and threatens annihilation of Iran. The "man of peace". We the Sheeple watch on tv and take sides, wave flags and go down like the Titanic on the hubris of a mad man who thinks "winning" is getting his way by any means necessary. Not exactly "MAGA".

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
11h

How about if Iran comes and begins charging tolls at one of our bodies of water/ports??? The same people "thinking" it''s ok for djt to charge tolls there would be pulling their hair out.

You can't make this stuff up. 🤡🤡🤡🤡

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