PJ4Ever
Even so Lord Jesus come and get us. I've been ready to come home!

ThirteenKidsLater
The Temple Institute is correct in that the sacrifice must be performed on the Mount of Olives. Numbers 19 is very clear about this. This sacrifice symbolizes when the Savior suffered in the Garden of Gethsemane- which is located on the Mount of Olives- and does have a view into the Holy of Holies. He suffered there within sight of God, symbolically. The heifer must be completely red (how completely I guess is up for debate), because Jesus bled from every pore in the Garden and was covered in blood. Perfect without impurities because He was perfect. The cedar wood symbolizes the cross to which He was nailed, Hyssop symbolizes the vinegar drink He was given on a sponge raised up on a hyssop stalk, and the red wool represents the red robe He was given to wear after He was scourged. The Savior’s soul was completely consumed with the pain of suffering for us and thus the red heifer must also be completely consumed. Through the results of His suffering (represented by ashes of the heifer) we are cleansed and purified. Every thing about the Law of Moses was meant to teach the Israelites and point them toward Jesus. Thus every part of the sacrifice has deep meaning in representing the Savior. There is more symbolism associated with the other requirements of this sacrifice, like being outside the camp- Golgotha was outside the city walls. The high priest performs the sacrifice - Caiphas was the high priest who arranged for Jesus’ death. He then became unclean after the sacrifice. Someone who was clean gathered the ashes- this was Joseph of Arimathea and Nocodemus who were believers and took Jesus’ body.

1 reply
