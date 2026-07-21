Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
3h

If we are at or close to the end of time then what it says in the book of Revelation about how the world ends may be worth thinking about! I think our only protection in these days is in Jesus.

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Cooper's avatar
Cooper
4h

Wait a minute, we already obliterated their nuclear capabilities June of 2025 in a sneak attack WHILE THEY WHERE NEGOTIATING, remember...? And, anyone who believes a word out of satanyahous mouth is an idiot! He's been saying Iran is 2 mo away from a nuclear bomb since the 90's, remember...?

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