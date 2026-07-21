The radicals that run Iran have warned President Trump over and over again not to touch Pickaxe Mountain. Nobody outside of Iran has ever seen what is going on inside that mountain, and the Iranians have been determined to keep it a secret. Because the facility is so far underground, it would be very difficult for even the most advanced bunker-buster bombs to damage it. That is why neither the U.S. nor Israel tried to bomb it during Iran War 1 or Iran War 2. But now Trump is telling the world that we will be bombing Pickaxe Mountain “probably pretty soon”. Is this an indication that he has decided to take the war against Iran to the next level?

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Trump was considering two primary options…

Option 1: Pursue a new 10-day ceasefire aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Option 2: Launch a massive joint military campaign with Israel to force Tehran’s capitulation.

Choosing to bomb Pickaxe Mountain would mean that Trump has chosen door number two.

Needless to say, that would have enormous implications for the entire world.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli intelligence is convinced that “thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges” were moved inside Pickaxe Mountain late last year…

Israeli intelligence believes Iran moved thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges into tunnels deep inside a mountain last fall, Israeli and U.S. officials say, a development that would heighten concerns that Tehran could reconstitute its nuclear program. Israel passed along the intelligence findings to the U.S., saying the centrifuges were transferred to the Pickaxe Mountain site last fall after the 12-day war in June when American and Israeli strikes pummeled Iran’s three main nuclear sites.

The reason why Iran would have wanted to move those centrifuges is to get them out of the reach of U.S. and Israeli bombers.

We are being told that the facility inside Pickaxe Mountain “was carved to a depth of more than 100 meters below bedrock”…

Satellite imagery shows that the complex was carved to a depth of more than 100 meters below bedrock, making it deeper and more fortified than the Fordow enrichment facility, a highly fortified, underground uranium enrichment facility.

To put that in perspective, 100 meters is 328 feet.

That is extremely deep.

In fact, it is so deep that the facility is considered to be out of reach “even for the most advanced bunker-penetrating bombs”…

Reaching these depths is considered a complex task, even for the most advanced bunker-penetrating bombs in the US arsenal. Tehran claimed that the site is intended solely as a factory for the production and assembly of advanced centrifuges, not as an active enrichment facility. Iranian authorities, however, are preventing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors from entering the site.

But U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth now appears to believe that we have weapons that can hit that facility.

On Tuesday, he made this claim to the Senate Appropriations Committee…

War Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday the U.S. military has the capability to strike Iran’s underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility. Asked by lawmakers at the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing whether the U.S. could destroy whatever is beneath the mountain, Hegseth said he would not discuss specific capabilities. “A lot of our capabilities are classified,” Hegseth said.

Personally, I am skeptical that there are any conventional weapons anywhere in the world that could do the job.

But President Trump would not order an operation unless he was convinced that it would succeed, and he just warned that the bombing of Pickaxe Mountain could happen “probably pretty soon”…

President Trump said the U.S. will be striking Pickaxe Mountain, an alleged nuclear storage facility, though he wouldn’t confirm whether they believe centrifuges have been moved to the location. “It doesn’t mean anything unless they have the material,” Mr. Trump said. “They don’t have– we follow the material. That’s where the action is.” “And we’ll be hitting that area very– probably pretty soon,” the president threatened.

That sounds rather ominous.

He also went on to say that there is “not a thing” that the Iranians can do about it…

He also said he wouldn’t usually warn Iran, but there was “not a thing they can do about it.” “If I thought they could do something about it, I would never say that,” Mr. Trump said. “But we’ll be hitting that area pretty soon, and very heavily.”

To me, it sounds like he has made up his mind.

But with Trump you just never know until he actually pulls the trigger.

If Trump does pull the trigger, the Iranians are telling us that the response will be massive…

Iran’s top joint military command said Tuesday that all U.S. interests and those of its allies in the region would be targeted if Washington attacks Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to Iranian state media, Reuters reported. Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the joint military command responsible for coordinating the country’s armed forces, also said any U.S. strike on Tehran’s nuclear or other sensitive sites would lead to an expansion of the war in the region, according to state media, as reported by Iran International. The command warned that U.S. interests and its supporters would face a “powerful assault” if an attack were carried out.

In addition, the Iranians are reportedly also threatening to strike Israel if Pickaxe Mountain is attacked…

If Iran launches ballistic missiles at Israel, that will change everything.

One senior Israeli official is warning that in such a scenario his nation “will go all in”…

A senior Israeli official said Israel does not currently seek to join the direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran, but warned that any Iranian attack on Israel would trigger a broad response using the full range of Israel’s military capabilities. “If Iran attacks us, we will go all in and strike them,” the official said. “We do not do half-measures.” The official said Israel possesses a “very large target bank” and would use any broader confrontation to exploit additional opportunities across the region to damage Iran’s military capabilities and those of its proxies.

The Israelis don’t want to just bomb Iran for a few days.

If there is going to be a return to all-out war, they want to finish the job.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a six hour meeting with his security cabinet on Tuesday, and during that six hour meeting Netanyahu spoke directly with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio…

Israel’s security cabinet reportedly held a six-hour meeting on Tuesday to discuss possible scenarios of escalation against Iran, as officials voice concern that Jerusalem could embark on a renewed military campaign only to then be pressed by Washington to halt it after several days During the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate on the various scenarios, and discuss respective American and Israeli interests, according to Channel 12, which cited Israeli officials.

Israel is waiting for Trump to make a decision.

If Pickaxe Mountain gets bombed, we will know what the decision is.

And then things will get really crazy in the Middle East.

We have reached an extraordinarily dangerous chapter in human history.

There are certain things that cannot be undone once they are done, and a single wrong move could set off a chain of events that nobody will be able to control.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.