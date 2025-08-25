Michael Snyder’s Substack

Elusive1
10h

Are they telling us the truth about this so-called object??

I don't believe much of anything anymore.

Carl L. McWilliams
9h

Heavenly Signs and Wonders:

The Bible prophesies signs and wonders in the heavens as markers of significant end-time events, particularly related to the coming of the promised Messiah and the fulfillment of Hebrew/Jewish feast days. These celestial signs, such as blood moons and eclipses, are interpreted by some as Divine communications, with past occurrences aligning with Jewish feast days, signaling events for both Israel and the Church. According to scripture, such signs are part of YHVH/God's plan, using the heavens as a means of revelation, much like a billboard to convey what is to come.

Specifically, the unfulfilled feasts—Trumpets, the Day of Atonement, and Tabernacles—are believed to foreshadow future events: Such as the Rapture of the Church associated with the blowing of a loud trumpet (1 Thessalonians 4–18; 1 Corinthians 15), the Second Coming of Jesus Christ when the Jewish remnant will mourn and repent (Zechariah 12; Romans 11), and the time when YHVH/God will dwell with His people during His millennial reign (Micah 4–7).

Joel 2 prophesies wonders in the heavens including blood, fire, and pillars of smoke, where the term "wonders" signifies something beautiful and miraculous. These signs are linked to the mourning of an only Son, as referenced in Zechariah 12, Jeremiah 6, and Amos 8–10, indicating a time of deep repentance and national grief for Israel. Matthew 24 and Revelation 1 describe the visible return of the Son of Man in the clouds, causing all tribes of the earth to mourn, fulfilling the prophecy that “they will look on Me whom they have pierced”.

Even so, Maranatha Lord Jesus, come quickly my King.

