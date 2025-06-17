Just within the past few hours there have been monumental developments regarding the war in the Middle East. As you will see below, there are signs that President Trump has made some sort of really big decision. Events are moving so rapidly now. In fact, I had to come up with an entirely new outline for this article because conditions have changed so quickly. On his Truth Social account, Trump just posted a very ominous message that urged the entire population of Tehran to “immediately evacuate”…

Iran should have signed the “deal” I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!

Shortly thereafter, it was being reported that Trump had decided to leave the G7 Summit early due to developments in the Middle East…

President Donald Trump will depart from the G7 Summit Monday night because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will leave Alberta, Canada after a dinner with heads of state.

Even more importantly, we are being told that Trump wanted the National Security Council to be gathered in the White House situation room when he returned…

Trump has requested that the National Security Council be prepared in the situation room for his return, Fox News has learned.

Why is the National Security Council being summoned to the White House situation room at such a late hour?

This is extremely unusual.

But it appears that it isn’t just the National Security Council that is being called into action.

According to National Pulse editor Raheem J. Kassam, a whole lot of people in Washington are rushing back to the office…

Everyone I know in the U.S. govt, which is a lot of people, is rushing back to the office right now. As is President Trump. Whatever they have planned is very big and very real.

What is so important that it couldn’t wait until tomorrow morning?

Has President Trump made some sort of a major military decision?

Needless to say, it won’t be too long before we find out.

If the U.S. joins Israel in attacking Iran, how will the Iranians respond?

In the face of overwhelming odds, will they turn to unconventional weapons?

The Iranians have lots of uranium that has been enriched to 60 percent, and it has been pointed out that uranium that has been enriched to that level can be used to create a dirty bomb or even a crude nuclear device…

However, weapons experts point out that it is actually possible to fashion a crude nuclear weapon with uranium enriched to 60 per cent. David Albright and Sarah Burkhard, of the Institute for Science and International Security think-tank, write that “an enrichment level of 60 per cent suffices to create a relatively compact nuclear explosive; further enrichment to 80 or 90 per cent is not needed”. That kind of weapon would be suitable for “delivery by a crude delivery system such as an aircraft, shipping container, or truck, sufficient to establish Iran as a nuclear power”. Iran could choose to demonstrate a crude nuclear weapon to try to shock Israel into ending the war. Another possibility is that it could actually set off a “dirty bomb” — which uses conventional explosives to scatter radioactive material. The kind of scenario that experts worry about would be the use of a ship to detonate a device near the Israeli port of Haifa.

Interestingly, a very influential figure in Iran recently issued a very alarming warning…

Iran has similarly made repeated claims that it hasn’t used its full resources yet. “We are still exercising restraint and have not deployed all our capabilities to avoid global chaos,” IRGC chief Major General Mohsen Rezaei told Iranian state media. “However, we may reach a point where we use new weapons.”

What did he mean when he referred to “new weapons”?

Does Iran still have some “surprises” up their sleeves?

If Iranian leaders feel like the regime could fall, they will surely show all the cards that they have been holding.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the head of that regime, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not ruling out the possibility of eliminating him…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday that targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would end, not escalate, the ongoing fight between Israel and Iran that erupted late last week. When asked by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl about reports from ABC News and other outlets that President Donald Trump rejected an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, concerned that it would escalate the conflict, Netanyahu said, “It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict.” “We’ve had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorizes everyone in the Middle East; has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia; is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere,” Netanyahu said. “The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war. In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is a descendant of Muhammad.

To the Iranians, an attack on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is essentially equivalent to an attack on Muhammad himself.

They will do whatever they feel is necessary to defend him.

Right now, Khamenei is reportedly holed up in an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran…

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was moved to an underground bunker in Lavizan in northeastern Tehran hours after Israel began its attacks on Tehran early Friday, two informed sources inside Iran told Iran International. All members of Khamenei’s family including his son Mojtaba are with him, the sources said. According to the sources, during the previous operations against Israel, True Promise 1 and True Promise 2, the Supreme Leader’s family was also taken to the bunker.

Iranian leaders fully understand that this is an existential conflict for them and that they are at risk of losing everything.

If the U.S. joins Israel in attacking Iran by air, there is no way that the Iranians will be able to be victorious using conventional means.

So what will they do?

We really could be right on the verge of a full-blown apocalyptic scenario in the Middle East.

If the Iranians possess any sort of biological, chemical or nuclear weapons, this is a time when they might actually choose to use them.

Let us hope that does not happen, because once a weapon of mass destruction is unleashed things will get really, really crazy.

