Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
2h

Shameful US provoking perpetual WARS Others have a right to exist Negotiate Trade Do No Escalate Get Along

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Hezekiah's avatar
Hezekiah
2h

I remember when I was a kid and i'd watch the nightly news with my father and they would have the casualty reports from Vietnam. I pray we're not heading in that direction.

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