If both sides just continue to escalate matters, eventually there will be no turning back. At this moment, it is still possible for the fighting to stop and for a diplomatic solution to be reached. But if Iran crosses certain red lines, the U.S. will feel compelled to pursue regime change. I will discuss some of those red lines in this article. If regime change becomes the goal, either a ground invasion or the use of nuclear weapons would be required to achieve that goal. Needless to say, the use of nuclear weapons should not even be a consideration. A ground invasion would be a nightmare, because Iran can muster more than a million fighting men and the mountainous terrain that covers much of the nation is very easy to defend. Throughout history, foreign armies have not fared well in that part of the world. But if certain things were to happen, we could easily find ourselves trapped in an absolutely brutal land war in the Middle East.

Over the past few days, President Trump has become determined to hit Iran even harder due to the deaths of multiple U.S. service members…

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that unidentified remains were recovered at the site of the Iranian attack in Jordan before confirming a separate U.S. service member was killed in Iraq. “Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17,” CENTCOM said in a post shared on X. “After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” the command added. “Separately, a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone,” the command said.

Every time another service member dies, Trump’s anger will only grow stronger.

On Saturday night, the intensity of U.S. airstrikes elevated to yet another new level…

The US devastated Iranian missile depots, drones and air defenses in the latest barrage of airstrikes after promising ‘swift punishment’ for the deaths of two American service members. The latest wave of strikes concluded at 11.30pm ET and were targeted at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces responsible for the fatal attack on US assets in Jordan on Friday, officials said. A dramatic video shared by Central Command (CENTCOM) showed US forces launching a massive missile from an unknown location before hitting Iranian military coastal surveillance and air defense facilities.

Among the targets that the U.S. hit was a nuclear power facility that was under construction…

US air strikes on Iran overnight hit a nuclear-power plant under construction, according to furious Tehran officials. During an eighth consecutive day of strikes on the country, the US attacked the partly built Darkhovin nuke facility in the southwest of the country, according to Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization — an assault that came the day after two American service members were reported killed, with a third still missing. “An attack on a peaceful nuclear facility under international safeguards is a clear violation of international law,” the organization raged on social media.

Then on Sunday night, U.S. Central Command announced that Iran was being bombed for a ninth night in a row…

President Trump is really going for it.

He believes that all of this bombing will force the Iranians to their knees.

But the Iranians have no intention of surrendering.

Night after night, they have been hitting back hard.

On Saturday night, they hit multiple military targets in Kuwait and Bahrain…

In addition, the Iranians have begun striking civilian infrastructure.

For two days in a row, Iran has hit power and water desalination facilities…

Desalination facilities are so important in that part of the world.

In fact, Kuwait relies on desalination for about 90 percent of its drinking water.

So this is a really big deal.

But if Iran really wanted to raise the stakes, they could cross a narrow strip of land in Iraq and conduct a ground invasion of Kuwait.

Apparently this is something that some prominent Iranian voices are now advocating…

If Iran were to do this, we would be forced to fight a land war with Iran.

And we wouldn’t be able to get out of it until regime change in Tehran had been achieved.

It is also being reported that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is threatening to assault U.S. military bases in that nation…

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has threatened to enter the conflict and target US interests and military bases in Iraq and across the region “with full force” if Washington further expands its attacks on Iran. In a statement, the coalition of Iran-aligned armed groups said it had not carried out any military attacks against US bases in Iraq or elsewhere in the region in recent days.

That would also force us to fight a land war, which is something that the Trump administration is hoping to avoid.

But if certain red lines are crossed, everything changes.

That is why this moment in history represents such a critical turning point.

One wrong move could result in the unthinkable.

If Iran successfully sinks a U.S. aircraft carrier, that would mean all-out war.

If Iran starts targeting extremely sensitive commercial infrastructure in the Gulf states, that would also mean all-out war.

Unfortunately, the Iranians are already threatening to do this…

Of course the moment that Iran uses chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, the war in the Middle East would escalate to a level that most people don’t even want to imagine right now.

It would be wise for both sides to pull back from the brink while it is still possible, but that isn’t going to happen.

As I discussed on Friday, it appears that war is going to continue to be a major theme throughout the rest of this year.

And I don’t expect Israel to be sitting on the sidelines for much longer.

In fact, Israel’s defense minister is telling us that his nation will hit Iran “with full force” if they are attacked…

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz said Sunday that his country would respond powerfully to any attack by Iran, after Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile launched towards the Jordanian city of Aqaba. “If Iran fires missiles at Israel, we will attack them with full force,” Katz said during a visit to a rescue service facility. “If the United States changes its policy, which is also something that could happen, we are prepared for both defensive and offensive” action against Tehran, he added.

As I write this article, missiles are flying all over the Middle East.

Just moments ago, more explosions were reported in the Strait of Hormuz.

This war is not just going to raise the price of oil.

So many people are going to die in the days ahead.

And a single wrong move could trap us in a land war with Iran that we would not be able to escape.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine just continues to intensify, and the Chinese are becoming increasingly angry with us.

We are literally watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes, but most people still do not seem to realize this.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.