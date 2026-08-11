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Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

We will pay a very high price murdering children. Judgement is coming to our world. Anyone who thinks we will not receive harsh judgement is not paying attention to the word of God. He does not take lightly what we are doing to those He has created in His image for His purpose and His glory! Vengeance is mine, I will repay!

It is a very scary thought to be cast into outer darkness forever separated from anything or anyone.

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michael myers's avatar
michael myers
2h

There is no future for a country that murders or sexually mutilates its children, this is Liber population control.

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