Did you know that there are only 8 nations on the entire planet where you can get an abortion all the way up to birth? One of them is the United States. There are now 10 states (plus Washington D.C.) that have no gestational limits on abortion. Sadly, it is likely that even more states will soon join this list. What we are doing to these babies is a crime against humanity that is so great that I don’t even have the words to adequately condemn it. If we continue to kill children on an industrial scale in America, there isn’t going to be a future for America.

On Monday, Massachusetts became the latest state to allow abortions all the way up to birth…

Abortion will now be allowed at any time before birth in Massachusetts. Democratic Governor Maura Healey signed away the state’s abortion limits on Monday, permitting it at any point during the 40-week gestation cycle. Previously, the Bay State had allowed abortion only up until 24 weeks.

The state of Massachusetts was the birthplace of the American revolution.

But now it is on the cutting edge of America’s moral collapse.

The signing of this new law by Governor Maura Healy was accompanied by “applause and smiles”…

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey was met with applause and smiles as she signed away Massachusetts’ gestational limits on abortion, making the deep-blue state the 10th to permit the procedure up to birth. Under the Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act, health care workers will have greater discretion in determining whether to perform an abortion later in pregnancy, without facing legal penalties under the state’s previous restrictions.

A video clip of the signing ceremony has already been viewed more than 12 million times on X.

Pro-lifers are horrified and pro-choices are ecstatic.

The bill is scheduled to take effect in 90 days, and it removes the restrictions that used to apply in the state after 24 weeks of pregnancy…

The Prioritizing Patient Access to Care Act removes the state’s prior framework for abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy. The former law permitted abortions after that point only under certain circumstances, including if a physician using best medical judgment says it is necessary to preserve the life, physical or mental health of the patient or because of a lethal fetal anomaly. The new law takes out the list of specific reasons and simply says that it would be allowed “based on the professional judgment of the physician.”

Do they even understand what they have done?

This bill passed by very wide margins in both the Massachusetts House and the Massachusetts Senate…

The House on July 22 voted 119-33 to pass the bill, with all Republicans who voted casting their votes against it. Democrats who rejected the bill included Reps. Brian Ashe, Lisa Field, Michael Finn, Dennis Gallagher, Russell Holmes, Christopher Markey, Francisco Paulino, Alan Silvia and Jeffrey Turco. Rep. Susannah Whipps, the chamber’s only Independent member, voted yes. The Senate on July 31 passed the bill with a 15-4 standing vote.

I felt that I just had to write about this.

What Massachusetts has just chosen to do should be front page news all over the country.

But it isn’t.

At a press conference, Governor Healey explained that she had heard “so many stories” from Massachusetts women that had to travel elsewhere because they were not able to get late-term abortions in the state…

“We’ve heard so many stories — stories that are filled with a lot of pain and anguish and heartache and a lot of trauma. We heard stories about the worst moments of a person’s life, of a couple’s life,” Healey said, surrounded by lawmakers, advocates and physicians at a press conference she hosted in her ceremonial office. “We’re signing this law today so that new patients, people we won’t know or won’t meet, will be able to get the care that they need in Massachusetts.”

What kind of “stories” was she referring to?

Could she have been referring to parents that learned that their children would have something “wrong” with them late in pregnancy?

It is not okay to abort babies because there is concern that they won’t be “normal” after they are born.

But that is happening way too often these days.

There are also people that believe that late-term abortions are sometimes necessary in order to save the life of the mother.

Of course that simply isn’t true.

There are times when the mother and the baby need to be medically separated, but killing the child is never medically necessary…

Medical experts reject the idea that abortion is ever required to save a mother’s life. “It is never medically necessary to purposely end the life of a preborn child in order to save her mother,” said Christina Francis, a board-certified OB-GYN and CEO of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists. In true emergencies, she explained, a physician must separate the mother from the baby when necessary, but that is not an abortion: “AAPLOG recommends referring to these interventions as ‘maternal-fetal separations’ given the clear difference of intent between those lifesaving treatments and induced abortion.”

Only the most savage societies throughout human history have engaged in killing their own babies just before they are born.

Here in the United States, there are now 10 states (plus Washington D.C.) where this can be done…

Massachusetts now joins Alaska, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont in removing gestational age limits on abortion, along with the District of Columbia.

If you don’t live in one of those states, you can simply travel to one of the states on the list if you are seeking a late-term abortion.

So in reality this procedure is available to all Americans.

And some of our largest corporations will literally cover your travel expenses if you are employed by them…

Yelp, Dick’s Sporting Good, and Starbucks will reimburse employees out of state travel fees for abortions. Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta offer health plan coverage and travel reimbursement for out of state abortions. This is so disheartening.

This is how far we have fallen.

Today, the United States is one of only 8 countries that allow abortions all the way up to birth…

The other countries that allow such procedures include Australia, Canada, China, Guinea-Bissau, Mexico, South Korea and Vietnam, according to SBA.

Many of us celebrated when Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

But the number of abortions in the United States has gone up every single year since 2022.

Most people do not realize this.

Let me give you another fact that is not widely known.

Since 1973, more than 60 million American children have been aborted.

What does a nation that has killed more than 60 million children deserve?

We should all be thinking about that, because a day of reckoning is rapidly approaching.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.