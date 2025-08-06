We have never seen a year quite like this. I wrote about “the year of the flood” on July 15th and July 27th, and now I am writing about it again. If I haven’t convinced you by now that something really weird is going on, I don’t know what to tell you. Record-breaking storms and record-breaking floods just keep hitting us again and again all over the world. During this past week, it is Asia that has been really taking a beating. Sometimes when I write articles about what is taking place on the other side of the world, a certain percentage of my readers tune out, but please don’t do that because what I have to share today is very important.

Let me begin with what is happening in Hong Kong.

According to the New York Times, torrential rain that has been going on for days is turning roads into rivers and is picking up cars and sweeping them away…

Days of relentless rain in Hong Kong set off major floods on Tuesday that swept cars away, inundated a hospital emergency ward and left buses stranded. Roads winding down the city’s steep hills turned into rivers. Even for Hong Kong, a city accustomed to seasonal typhoons, the record-breaking deluge has pushed it to its limits, straining city services and testing the patience and wits of its residents.

Hong Kong has never experienced anything like this before.

In fact, Hong Kong just had “its highest daily rainfall in August since records began in 1884”…

Parts of Hong Kong were brought to a standstill by flooding caused by heavy rains on Tuesday, after the highest-tier rainstorm warning was issued for the fourth time in eight days. The city logged its highest daily rainfall in August since records began in 1884, at just over 355 millimetres recorded at the Hong Kong weather observatory’s headquarters at 2:00 pm (0600 GMT).

In India, flash flooding just sent a “wall of water, mud and debris” slamming into the Himalayan village of Dharali…

A surge of flood water tore through a mountainous village in northern India Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead and dozens missing, officials said. Dramatic video from the Himalayan village of Dharali, Uttarakhand state, shows the wall of water, mud and debris tearing down the mountainside and through the village, destroying the homes and businesses in its path. The flooding occurred around 1:45 p.m. local time, according to District Magistrate Prashant Arya in the city of Uttarkashi. At least four people were confirmed killed, Arya said. “There are a lot of guest houses, restaurants and hotels there, because of which we immediately requested the army to aid rescue operations,” he said.

Apparently dozens of local residents had just gathered at a temple for some sort of a religious festival when the wall of water struck.

It is being reported that about 100 people have been reported missing and “scores remained unaccounted for”…

Dozens in the village had been gathered in a temple for a festival as the wave of dark water and debris struck at high velocity. The Indian defence minister, Sanjay Seth, confirmed that four people had been killed in the disaster but officials feared the number could rise. Approximately 100 people were reported missing on Tuesday and scores remained unaccounted for and feared trapped in the mud, including about eight soldiers who were reported missing from a camp in the area.

In South Korea, 11 inches of rain in a 24 hour period caused “severe flooding across the southern regions of the country”…

An extreme rainfall event struck South Korea between August 3 and 4, 2025, triggering severe flooding across the southern regions of the country. Over 280 mm (11 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Muan in just 24 hours, with the hourly rainfall rates reaching over extreme 140 mm (6 inches) on August 4.

But that is nothing compared to what just happened in Taiwan.

In one district in southern Taiwan, more than nine feet of rain has fallen since July 28th…

Storms dumped more than two metres of rain in parts of Taiwan over the past week, killing five people and triggering floods and landslides in central and southern areas, authorities said Monday. Torrential rain has lashed swathes of the island since July 28, forcing several thousand people to seek shelter, damaging roads, and shuttering offices. Maolin, a mountainous district in southern Taiwan, recorded more than 2.8 metres (nine feet) of rain since July 28, the Central Weather Administration (CWA). That’s more than Taiwan’s annual rainfall of 2.1 metres last year, according to the agency’s data.

I can’t even imagine that much rain.

Needless to say, all of that water caused horrific flooding and severe landslides over a very wide area.

Of course I don’t want to leave the recent flooding in China out of this article.

Last week, Beijing was getting absolutely pummeled by torrential rain, and at least 30 people died as a result…

Days of torrential rain have killed at least 30 people in the northern outskirts of Beijing, state media reported Tuesday, as China grapples with yet another deadly rainy season marked by extreme downpours, devastating floods and landslides. In recent days, intense rainstorms have battered much of northern China – a densely populated part of the country home to massive metropolises as well as agricultural heartlands.

As vast quantities of water rapidly rushed through the Miyun District in northern Beijing, it took vehicles and electricity poles with it…

Footage circulating on social media shows brown floodwater sweeping through residential communities, washing away cars, knocking down electricity poles and turning streets into rivers in Miyun. Dozens of roads have been damaged, potentially complicating rescue efforts, and in more than 100 smaller, more rural villages, the downpours have also cut off electricity.

Can anyone point to a time when we have seen so much catastrophic flooding all over the world in a single year?

As I keep reminding my readers, we really are living in apocalyptic times.

I wish that I could tell you that all of this is temporary and that conditions will soon return to normal.

But I can’t.

I fully expect “the year of the flood” to continue, and I also expect quite a few other “surprises” in the months ahead as well.

