How much flooding is it going to take before people realize that something truly out of the ordinary is going on? This month, we have been hammered by “1,000 year storms” and “1,000 year floods” over and over again. In a previous article, I documented 13 catastrophic flooding events in just 13 days. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of it. In fact, we were just hit by 4 more catastrophic flooding events in just 48 hours. In the entire history of our country, we have never seen anything like we have witnessed this month. Every region of the U.S. has been repeatedly hit by major flooding, and there seems to be no end in sight.

On Friday, 6 inches of rain fell on one area of Chicago in less than two hours, and as a result there was tremendous flooding…

Severe thunderstorms brought flash flooding to the Chicago metropolitan area on Friday afternoon, July 25, with some locations receiving over 150 mm (6 inches) of rainfall in under two hours. Chicago Midway International Airport recorded 38 mm (1.5 inches) of rain in just 37 minutes. Within 90 minutes, the total had reached 70 mm (2.77 inches). A ground stop was issued at Midway, and both Midway and O’Hare International Airports experienced delays to inbound and outbound flights. In Bridgeview, more than 150 mm (6 inches) of rain fell in less than two hours, overwhelming storm drains and flooding streets. Located in one of the lowest elevation zones in the Chicago area, Bridgeview is particularly vulnerable to flooding.

On Saturday, 10 inches of rain caused historic flooding in Lincoln County, Missouri…

Lincoln County is in a state of emergency following major flash floods overnight in and around the city of Elsberry. The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency reports the northern part of Elsberry received over 10 inches of rain overnight.

The flooding in Lincoln County was so bad that rescuers in boats were going door to door to pull people out of their homes…

Severe flooding has hit Lincoln County, Missouri, particularly affecting the town of Elsberry, where emergency services have conducted multiple water rescues. Quentin Laws, the Lincoln County Emergency Manager, stated, “We have multiple boat rescues going door to door.” He emphasized the importance of residents staying off the roads. The flooding began around 11 p.m. Saturday night, with torrential rain causing flash floods in the area. Laws said the hardest hit area was between 2nd and 7th Street on the south side of Elsberry basically along Highway 79 and near the BNSF railroad. It’s a low lying area but doesn’t flood very often according to local officials.

Also on Saturday, violent flooding hit Ruidoso, New Mexico for the second time this month. In this instance, the rapidly moving floodwaters actually picked up an entire mobile home and swept it away…

Afternoon thunderstorms brought new flash floods to Ruidoso, New Mexico, where residents are still reeling from deadly floods at the beginning of July. One woman standing on her back porch recorded dramatic video of a mobile home being swept away in the muddy rapids.

New Mexico is not normally known for flooding.

But now everything is changing.

On top of everything else, several inches of rain within just a couple of hours caused widespread flash floods in three Ohio counties on Saturday night…

Thunderstorms that swept through central Ohio on Saturday night prompted flash flood warnings in parts of Franklin, Pickaway, and Fairfield counties. Parts of southeast Franklin and Fairfield counties reportedly experienced between two and four inches of rain within a few hours. High water was reported at the Groveport golf course, with multiple cars trapped in the parking lot due to flood water.

When I was growing up, thunderstorms were considered to be just a nuisance.

But in our time, they have become so violent that they can often be life threatening.

Of course they wouldn’t be such a problem if we hadn’t built millions upon millions of homes in FEMA flood zones…

In Louisiana, a nation-leading 23 percent of properties are located in a FEMA flood zone. In Florida, it’s about 17 percent. Arkansas, New Mexico, and Nebraska are perhaps less expected members of the top 10, as is New Jersey, which, with New York City, saw torrential rain and flooding that killed two people earlier this month. Texas ranks seventh in the country, with about 800,000 properties, or roughly 6.5 percent of the state’s total, sitting in a flood zone.

What in the world happened to common sense?

If you currently own a home that is located in a FEMA flood zone, you might want to think about relocating.

Because our weather is only going to get wilder.

And it isn’t just happening in the United States.

Last week, flooding was a major problem all over China…

Heavy rain around Beijing and across northern China killed two people and forced thousands to relocate as authorities warned of further widespread rain and the risk of disasters including landslides and flooding. Two people were dead and two missing in Hebei province, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday morning. Overnight rain dumped a record 145mm per hour on Fuping county in the industrial city of Baoding. China’s water ministry issued targeted flood warnings to 11 provinces and regions, including Beijing and neighbouring Hebei, for floods from small and midsize rivers and mountain torrents.

On Friday, a year’s worth of rain fell on one part of China in just 24 hours…

Record-breaking rainfall hit Yi County, Baoding City, northern China, on July 25, 2025, delivering nearly a year’s worth of precipitation in just 24 hours and forcing the evacuation of over 19 000. According to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), 448.7 mm (17.6 inches) of rain fell in Yi County, western Baoding, in the 24-hour period from 06:00 local time (LT) on July 24 to 06:00 LT on July 25. It was the highest single day rainfall on record for the area. Local reports indicate that nearly all of the rainfall occurred in the 12 hours leading to the morning of July 25. Meanwhile, the highest hourly rainfall intensity was recorded in Renyizhuang village, with 98.1 mm (3.8 inches).

I really hope that people out there are starting to get the picture.

We truly are living in apocalyptic times, and things are going to get a whole lot crazier during the months and years that are ahead of us.

You see, the truth is that all of the flooding that we are experiencing is just one element of “the perfect storm” that we have now entered.

Everything that can be shaken will be shaken, and this period of history is about to get quite a bit more interesting.

