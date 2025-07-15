2025 has certainly turned out to be a year that has been filled with chaotic natural disasters. In particular, we have been hammered by one major flooding event after another in recent weeks. A couple of days ago, I wrote about the “1,000 year storms” that hit Texas and North Carolina. As you will see below, those storms produced a dozen “1,000 year floods” in just 3 days. Even seasoned meteorologists were stunned by that. And then on Monday we witnessed terrifying flooding in New York and New Jersey. So is even more flooding in our future?

According to WPLG-TV meteorologist Michael Lowry, 2025 is “the year of the flood”, and he has noted that so far this year the National Weather Service has “issued more flood warnings than any other year on record”…

“2025 has been the year of the flood,” said WPLG-TV meteorologist Michael Lowry in a July 15 email to USA TODAY. “The tragic July 4th flooding in central Texas – the deadliest flash flood in at least 50 years in the U.S. – punctuated what’s been an especially bad year for flooding across the country.” In fact, “so far in 2025, National Weather Service offices have issued more flood warnings than any other year on record dating back to 1986,” Lowry said.

All throughout history, there have always been floods.

In fact, there have been times when particular areas have been flooded quite dramatically.

But we have never seen anything quite like this.

In 2025, it feels like the entire country is getting deluged.

A “1,000 year flood” is supposed to be rare, but we just witnessed a 3 day period when Texas and North Carolina both experienced multiple “1,000 year floods”…

More than a dozen “1,000-year floods” in just three days. That number has stunned even veteran meteorologists. From Texas to North Carolina, entire communities were swamped by what should have been once-in-a-lifetime events. But experts say these floods are no longer freak accidents. They are a symptom of a much bigger shift. A “1,000-year flood” does not mean it only happens once every thousand years. It means there is a one in one thousand chance of that kind of rainfall happening in any given year. Still rare, but clearly not impossible. And lately, not even uncommon.

Even our top experts are struggling to explain what just occurred.

For example, the following comes from an Accuweather article entitled “How did we get a dozen ‘1,000-year floods’ in 3 days?”…

For home insurance purposes, a 100-year flood means that there is a 1 percent chance of that flood happening in any given year at your home’s location. A 1,000-year flood would be a 0.1 percent chance, so in 1,000 years, you’d expect 1 such flood to occur. But statistics don’t dictate when during that period the floods will occur, and the floods could happen in rapid succession without violating the rule. These flood statistics are based on how often the nearest USGS river gauge (there are about 7,500 nationwide) would exceed a certain amount of water flowing past it, based on records at those stations that go back as far as 175 years.

I think that what they are trying to say is that what we just witnessed is highly unusual.

And highly unusual events just continue to happen.

In fact, on Sunday morning the water level in one river in Texas suddenly surged “more than 30 feet in just a few hours”…

Officials in Kempner are on high alert after the Lampasas River surged more than 30 feet in just a few hours Sunday morning, following heavy overnight rainfall upstream. “We received an alert this morning, around 4:30, that major flooding was possible and headed our way,” said Captain Todd Burkett with the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department. According to Burkett, the river’s rise was swift and dangerous. “The water kept rising as we were out surveying the bridges,” he said. “It had rose over two foot in 20 minutes.”

And then on Monday, New York City was hit by the second-wettest hour that it has ever experienced…

The Big Apple experienced its second-wettest hour in history as torrential rain drenched the city overnight — with terrifying footage showing straphangers trapped on subways by the freak flash flooding. “New York City picked up a hair over 2 inches last night — 2.07 inches to be exact — making it the second wettest single hour ever recorded in the city,” FOX Forecast Center meteorologist Christopher Tate told The Post on Tuesday of the rainfall recorded between 6:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m. in Central Park. “It was bested only by the nearly 3 inches of rain that fell in New York City during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in 2021.”

By now, you have probably already seen footage of the chaos that all of that water created.

At one point, floodwaters came roaring through a subway station in Manhattan…

Shocking video showed water rushing into the subway system in Manhattan during Monday night’s downpours. Video captured by an eyewitness at 23rd Street and 28th Street on the No. 1 train line showed the water even rushing into the subway car as riders stood on the seats to avoid the water. “What happened last night is something that is a reality for our system that when you hit, when you go north, an inch and three-quarters in an hour, the city sewer system, the storm water system gets backed up and gets overwhelmed and tunnels into the stations,” said MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber.

New Jersey was hit extremely hard as well.

The damage was so bad that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy actually declared a state of emergency…

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency on Monday night amid the ongoing downpour. ‘I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state,’ he said. ‘Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Stay safe, New Jersey.’

Unfortunately, not everyone made it through the flooding safely…

At least two people were killed in New Jersey after flash flooding swept away their vehicle during a storm that pounded the Northeast with heavy rains, authorities said Tuesday. The two deaths happened in the northern New Jersey city of Plainfield, when the rushing waters of a brook carried away their vehicle during the height of the storm, city officials said. Their names were not immediately released to the public.

What we have been witnessing is just crazy.

This week alone I have written about major flooding events in Texas, North Carolina, New Mexico, Illinois, Vermont, New York and New Jersey.

And it is being reported that at one stage on Monday there were over 50 million Americans that were under some sort of a flood warning…

Throughout the Northeast, more than 50 million Americans are now under varying levels of flood warnings. Shocking footage of the deluge has started circulating on social media, showing gas stations overrun with water, and cars submerged in floodwaters.

Have we ever experienced a “national flooding crisis” before?

I can’t recall anything like this in my entire lifetime.

I know that I keep saying this, but what we are witnessing is not even close to normal.

After what we have been through the past week, hopefully more people are starting to understand that.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.