Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Laura M Bentz's avatar
Laura M Bentz
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Okay. So we have a huge fertilizer crisis. Does it ever occur to Mr. Snyder that we are trying to stop Iran from having nuclear and other bad weapons? Iran Is an evil death cult that wants to destroy Isreal and has been trying to do it especially for the last three years through Hezbollah and the Houthis. Yes, it is tragic that some people may die. Millions died during Wirkd War 2. If people like Michael had complained constantly during that conflict, we probably would have given up and the Nazis would have won... That's why we see Iran not wanting to negotiate and they keep attacking ships. Because they are winning the war of words... I hope soon they will come back to the table soon. But just yelling about how bad everything is doesn't really help things any. It just is making the situation worse....

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