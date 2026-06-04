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Charles's avatar
Charles
14h

The main problem here in the US is our ability to refine our own oil! The greenies have been shutting down not just oil production but refining production over the last few years to the point that we have to export to import gasoline and diesel. I hope the Democrats are happy!

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
14h

More and more I smell a rat with goings on.

How predictable were these effects? Hmmm??

AGENDA 2030 anyone??

The ultimate agenda is to keep us confined to small designated spaces and to control our moves, etc ..... , by curtailing our travel, by car and by plane. Though they are manipulating oil prives (lower - to favor the stock market) this war is in REALITY driving up the price of oil. ✅️

They are hollowing out the middle class with the TRUE cost of living, not to mention destroying those of lower income. The COST of this war is destroying the value of the dollar

and continues to create hardship for we the people. ✅️

The shortages caused by the Strait situation is causing shortages of all kinds, worldwide. Of oil, food, fertilizer, etc.... etc .... leading to famine, etc ... ✅️

A blind monkey could tell us what's happening and moreso why. 🐒 And as our attention is captured by this WAR and the misery it is already bringing, they're putting in the data centers, building the surveillance state prison, tightening up the noose. 😡😡

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