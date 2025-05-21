In secret labs all over the planet, researchers are playing around with the deadliest diseases that humanity has ever known. In some cases, the goal is to make those diseases even more deadly and even easier to spread. If a terrorist organization or one of our enemies really wanted to create complete and utter chaos in our society, releasing a weaponized disease in a heavily populated area would be one of the easiest ways to do that. A bomb could kill hundreds or even thousands of people, but a highly infectious pestilence could spread like wildfire all over the country and potentially kill millions of Americans. If you believe that the Iranians, the North Koreans, the Russians, the Chinese and radical Islamic terror groups all over the globe would never do such a thing because they are such decent people, you have a much higher view of humanity than I do.

Of course it wouldn’t necessarily take a large organization to pull off such an attack. These days, just a handful of people could cook something up and release it into our society if they knew what they were doing.

We have seen extraordinary advancements in the field of biotechnology over the past several decades. Experiments that once took enormous resources to pull off can now be conducted by a group of college kids working in a basement.

We are far more vulnerable than most people realize, and it is just a matter of time before the next killer pandemic erupts.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization adopted a “pandemic agreement” that is supposed to help it fight future pandemics…

After three years of intensive negotiations, the World Health Organization on Tuesday adopted the world’s first agreement on how to cooperate and respond to future pandemics — without the support of the United States. The agreement was overwhelmingly passed in a vote of the World Health Assembly, an annual gathering of WHO member state delegations: 124 votes in favor, 11 abstentions and no objections. Leaders of member states hailed the accords, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called it a shared commitment to ensuring that “no one is left behind.”

We are being told that this new pandemic agreement will result in “greater international coordination and surveillance”…

According to the AFP report, the agreement “aims to better detect and combat pandemics by focusing on greater international coordination and surveillance, and more equitable access to vaccines and treatments.”

That’s just great.

We are going to get more “international coordination” and more “surveillance” now.

So precisely who is going to be in charge of implementing specific measures to ensure that there will be “greater international coordination and surveillance” in the future?

Needless to say, it will be the World Health Organization.

This is a power grab by the WHO, and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus just issued a statement that expresses how thrilled he is about this…

The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our member states to adopt the historic W.H.O. Pandemic Agreement. The agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats. It is also a recognition by the international community that our citizens, societies and economies must not be left vulnerable to again suffer losses like those endured during Covid-19.

Thankfully, there are some global leaders that are speaking out against the pandemic agreement.

One of them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr…

In prerecorded remarks aired at the WHO assembly, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. slammed the widely praised agreement and instead called for a “reboot [of] the whole system.” “The WHO has not even come to terms with its failures during covid, let alone made significant reforms,” Kennedy said. “Instead, it has doubled down with the Pandemic Agreement, which will lock in all of the dysfunctions of the WHO pandemic response.”

The last pandemic caused so much panic all over the globe, but I am entirely convinced that future pandemics will be much more deadly.

Many experts are closely watching the bird flu because they believe that it could soon start spreading widely among humans. According to one study, a deadly new strain of the bird flu is killing 90 percent of the cats that it infects…

Yet the ways cats are getting bird flu are multiplying. The study shows cats contract bird flu directly by eating infected birds or contaminated raw chicken feed, and indirectly through other mammals – for example, farm cats fed raw milk from infected cows, pet cats to other pet cats, tigers to other tigers. Infected cats often suffer from acute encephalitis (brain swelling) and other severe symptoms, which are mistaken for rabies, according to the study. The most deadly strain of bird flu is highly infectious and makes up the majority of cases in domestic cats, with a current 90% case fatality rate.

I was quite alarmed when I first read that.

Of course there are countless other diseases that could cause the next global pandemic as well.

We just don’t know which disease it will be.

But what we do know is that more pandemics are coming. In Matthew 24, Jesus specifically warned us that there will be multiple “pestilences” in the days just before His return…

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

And in Luke 21, we once again find Jesus using the plural form of “pestilence” as He was talking about the days just before His return…

10 Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: 11 And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

There won’t just be one “pestilence”.

There will be multiple “pestilences”, and vast numbers of people will die.

In fact, Revelation 6:8 tells us that a fourth part of the global population will die during the seal judgments alone…

And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

The phrase “with death” is actually translated as “with pestilence” or “by pestilence” in a number of other English translations.

This is what our future is going to look like.

Millions upon millions of people will die during the great pestilences that are coming.

Can you imagine the panic that this will cause?

Most of the population is using this period of relative stability to party, but they should be using it to prepare.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.