People all over social media are publicly threatening to steal food once their EBT benefits run out. Some of them are taking it one step further by threatening to get violent with anyone that tries to prevent them from stealing food. So what is our country going to look like if this actually happens on a widespread basis? Today is day 26 of the government shutdown, and there is no end in sight. It appears that food stamp benefits will not be paid out to 42 million Americans at the beginning of November, and nobody is exactly sure what is going to happen next.

Personally, I have never seen as much anger directed toward the federal government as I am seeing right now.

Countless EBT meltdown videos are being posted on social media platforms, and the closer we get to the November 1st deadline the more dramatic they seem to become.

Are these people really serious?

I believe that they are.

When people openly admit that they plan to commit acts that are morally wrong, I tend to believe them.

I know that it isn’t easy out there right now.

I write about the economic suffering in this nation all the time.

But there is no excuse for theft and there is no excuse for violence.

Unfortunately, I think that we are going to see a lot of theft and a lot of violence during the weeks ahead. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, November 1st is a hard deadline because “the well has run dry”…

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on its website that SNAP benefits won’t be sent out come Nov. 1 because the program lacks the funding it needs during the ongoing government shutdown. SNAP, also known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides 42 million Americans monthly benefits to afford healthy food. “Bottom line, the well has run dry. At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 1,” a message on USDA’s website as of Oct. 27 says.

Some states are going to continue funding food stamp benefits for as long as they can.

But most states will not be able to do that.

So some families that are currently receiving hundreds of dollars a month in benefits will soon be receiving nothing…

A family of four on average receives $715 (£540) per month, according to CBPP, which breaks down to a little less than $6 (£4.50) per day per person. The states administer the programmes, with much of the funding coming from the federal government. Several states have pledged to use their own funds to cover any shortfall, however the federal government has warned that they will not be reimbursed.

There are certain states that will get hit far harder than others.

For example, in New Mexico a whopping 21 percent of the entire population is on food stamps…

In terms of state population proportions, New Mexico is the state most dependent on SNAP, with 21 percent, or 451,200, of its residents claiming food stamps in 2024. It is followed by Louisiana and Oregon, where 18 percent get benefits.

Those numbers are staggering.

Nearly one out of every five people in Oregon and Louisiana is on food stamps, and more than one out of every five people in New Mexico is on food stamps.

I think that we will probably see the most chaos in large urban areas such as New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles.

When people get hungry, they also tend to get very emotional.

And the fact that EBT benefits are being cut off just before the holidays is just going to intensify the emotions that people are now feeling…

Another said, ‘Cutting off EBT during the holidays is heartless & telling people “just get a job” behind these food stamps is crazy. AINT NOBODY HIRING. People been getting LAID OFF by the THOUSANDS. Y’all are evil.’ ‘If you’ve never had to survive on food stamps you don’t understand what’s about to happen to many families next month,’ agreed a third.

The gap between the wealthy and the poor has never been wider, and this crisis will only make things worse.

The vast majority of the country, and this is especially true for those that are poor, are just barely scraping by from month to month.

For example, CBS News just interviewed one man in Georgia that literally doesn’t know where his next meal will come from…

“I applied on Sept. 11,” he said. “They actually approved me that same day, but I didn’t find out until I got a letter in the mail later. I’ve been waiting for my food stamp card ever since—since around Sept. 20.” Nearly a month later, he’s still waiting. Daryl says the delay has turned everyday living expenses into a day-by-day struggle. “Groceries right now in my house are nonexistent,” he said. “My fridge is empty—just condiments. When I do get food, it’s just something for that day. I can’t even think about tomorrow.”

There are tens of millions of other Americans that are just like Daryl.

This is one of the reasons why I rant about the failures of our system so much.

All along the way, our system has failed men like Daryl.

But this is what happens when you make government the central pillar of your economy.

In one way or another, the vast majority of the population becomes dependent on the government.

In addition to food stamp benefits being cut off, if this government shutdown persists it is going to cause an enormous amount of economic pain in other ways as well…

Thousands of federal employees will also miss their first full paychecks this week, so services like TSA screenings and air traffic control operations could be further stunted if those workers stop showing up, as was the case during the 35-day partial shutdown that ended in early 2019. “Things are about to get worse,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned in a floor speech late last week. And that’s to say nothing of the Nov. 1 date that open enrollment begins for Affordable Care Act health plans. That’s when people will start to see just how much their premiums are set to skyrocket because insurers aren’t confident Democrats and Republicans will reach a deal to extend enhanced tax credits before they expire at the end of the year — a central point of conflict amid the partisan shutdown impasse.

Our founders intended for us to have a very limited federal government.

But instead we have the largest government in the entire history of the planet.

In the weeks ahead, millions of people will be clamoring for their government benefits.

If they do not get them, they will become very, very angry.

The stage has been set for the sort of civil unrest that I have been writing about for a very long time.

Hopefully an agreement to end the government shutdown will be reached and we will be given a reprieve.

Because I don’t think that anyone is eager to see rioting, looting and violence in major cities all over the nation.

