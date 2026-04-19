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Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
14m

"If the Strait of Hormuz does not open soon, food shortages will hit the world like a freight train..." -- It appears that the U.S. military will resume combat operations soon. You cannot negotiate with terrorists who practice deceit as a virtue. And we'll see what happens. It's time to get spiritually prepped with the Lord Jesus Christ.

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Angel's avatar
Angel
5m

You sound worried, Mr. Snyder. But famine is not a new thing, and there has never been any reason for us to think we were immune from it. Especially since, in this country, we do not respect our Father, after having given so much. It will be horrible. I love to eat on a regular basis. But I think we have been insane, depending on our enemy to provide fertilizer. That is just foolish. And we will pay for our foolishness. All of it. It is going to be sad and painful, because many innocent people will be affected. But we could have prevented this and we failed to see it coming. We are arrogant. We will be humble after this, I think.

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