The months ahead are shaping up to be a time of war, economic problems, food shortages and global chaos. There is no end in sight for the war in the Middle East or the war with Russia. Meanwhile, global energy supplies and global food supplies both continue to get even tighter. We desperately need some sort of a diplomatic miracle, but talks with the Iranians have totally broken down and tensions between the Russians and our allies in Europe are higher than ever. Our deteriorating economy is the number one political issue in the U.S. during this election season, but the economic pain that we have experienced so far will be absolutely dwarfed by what is ahead.

On Thursday, it was being reported that the U.S. has decided to deploy a third aircraft carrier and a second Marine division to the Middle East…

The Trump administration has decided to deploy a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East, along with a second Marine division, a US official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday. The USS Theodore Roosevelt and an additional division of US Marines will deploy to US Central Command’s area of operations. The move means that, until the US midterm elections, US President Donald Trump will have significantly greater military capabilities and a wider range of options for potential action against Iran.

Many were hoping that an end to the war was near.

These moves are an indication that a major escalation could be coming.

The Iranians have not backed down and they are not going to back down.

On Tuesday, they attacked three more commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz…

Three vessels reported being struck on Tuesday, September 29, in the area around the Strait of Hormuz as Iran appears to be lashing out to demonstrate that it is still threatening vessels. While it brings the total number of vessels struck to four so far this week, observers point to increasing oil flows and vessel traffic in the region. UK Maritime Trade Operations reported the incidents, although few details were provided. It said that the information had come from verified sources but was delayed in being transmitted. It was unclear when the strikes took place. It identified all three incidents as involving tankers without details on the extent of the damage, while an unconfirmed report said one of the vessels was an LNG carrier. Two of the vessels were identified in the tracking by the International Maritime Organization, with both being crude oil tankers flying the Liberian flag and sustaining damage. One VLCC, the Mersin Prosperity (299,319 dwt), is operated by ADNOC. The other tanker appeared to be a smaller vessel, possibly involved in the shuttle operations that have arisen to get oil from the Gulf states to tankers waiting south of the Strait in the Arabian Sea. This tanker was identified as Sinbad (115,949 dwt), and it was last reported at Fujairah. Both tankers appeared to be making the transit dark.

We have been able to get some oil through the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks.

But not nearly enough.

It would be wonderful if the Iranians were willing to make a reasonable deal, but they just aren’t budging.

In fact, talks with the Iranians went so poorly when Iranian officials came to New York that Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered them to leave early…

After little progress was made in weekend meetings between Iranian and Qatari mediators, Rubio lost patience and told the Iranians on Monday that Araghchi and his delegation had to leave New York immediately, according to the two officials, who were familiar with the decision and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal administration process. Rubio, according to one official, determined that the Iranians had “overstayed their welcome” and that since the high-level meetings at the U.N. were over, they should leave. Ararghchi and his team departed New York very early Tuesday.

What this means is that the global energy crisis is going to continue to get worse.

Earlier today, we learned that the Chinese “have suspended exports of oil products to ‌regions beyond Hong Kong and Macau until further notice”…

Chinese refiners have suspended exports of oil products to ‌regions beyond Hong Kong and Macau until further notice from ‌Beijing, four people briefed on the matter said on Thursday. As China looks to safeguard domestic ​supplies, state oil major PetroChina cancelled on Wednesday a handful of its gasoline and jet fuel shipments that were planned for October, three of the sources said.

This pushed the price of Brent crude above 101 dollars a barrel and the price of U.S. crude above 92 dollars a barrel.

Meanwhile, Trump administration officials have announced that the U.S. will be releasing more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and they are strongly pressuring our allies in Europe to follow suit…

The Trump ⁠administration ⁠has told Germany and France to draw down ⁠emergency diesel inventories to help ease soaring global fuel prices or face a potential US diesel export ​ban, according to three people close to the discussions. The warning marks an escalation in pressure on Europe as US President Donald Trump considers a potential ‌ban to help bring down US fuel prices ‌ahead of November’s midterm elections.

Even though fuel prices in Europe have risen to absolutely insane levels, European leaders have been hesitant to authorize the release of more strategic reserves.

One anonymous U.S. official told Reuters that it is “in ⁠Europe’s best interest to work with the United States”…

The International Energy Agency, the ​West’s energy watchdog, has not yet asked Germany to release stocks, Germany’s economy ministry said. It was not clear when the ⁠IEA ⁠might meet next. The US administration has ⁠been particularly frustrated with France ​and Germany, which US officials believe have not fully followed through on earlier commitments to release emergency oil and petroleum product ​stocks, Reuters has reported previously. “It is in ⁠Europe’s best interest to work with the United States as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply of refined products and lower costs for consumers,” one of the sources, a US official, told Reuters.

As global supplies of fuel get extremely tight, we are seeing things happen that are absolutely unprecedented.

This week, the crack spread for diesel was hovering in a range of $108 to $122 per barrel.

The soaring cost of diesel is hitting farmers all over the planet extremely hard, and it is one of the factors that is driving up global food prices.

Zero Hedge is reporting that the Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index increased by a whopping 13 percent during the third quarter of this year…

The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index (BCOMAGSP) posted its largest quarterly gain since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, as Black Sea disruptions, a crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and mounting El Niño risks have formed what could be considered a perfect storm poised to drive food prices higher. BCOMAGSP, which tracks 10 major crops including corn, soybeans, wheat, coffee, sugar, cotton, cocoa, and others, jumped 13% in the third quarter.

When food prices rise in the United States, that is painful, but most of us still have enough food to eat.

In nations where poverty is widespread, higher food prices can mean the difference between eating and not eating for millions of people.

Ominously, the foreign minister of India is now warning that a “major food crisis” is coming in the months ahead…

India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar has warned that the world faces a “major food crisis” in the coming months, as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East compound the effects of a super El Nino. Speaking at an event organised by the Asia Society in New York, Mr Jaishankar said the two conflicts had “a devastating impact” on the economies of the Global South, and that energy, food, fertiliser and finance were all under strain at once. “If you have energy as a big crunch and then food and fertilisers on top of it, and finance, because every time there’s a conflict, money moves towards safe harbours and away from the Global South, the net result of it has been really very, very stressful,” he said.

We are experiencing a global fertilizer crisis, soaring diesel prices, extreme droughts in Central America and other key agricultural regions, the most powerful Super El Niño ever recorded and World War III all at the same time.

The food shortages that are coming will shock everyone.

The wealthy nations will hoard whatever food happens to be available just like they are starting to hoard fuel right now.

But many impoverished nations will not have that option.

The number of acutely hungry people in the world was already at an all-time high coming into 2026, and now global hunger is going to go to an entirely new level.

What we are facing is extremely serious, and there are no easy solutions on the horizon.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.