Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Mike
Oct 1

Buying Spam and an electric bike. Also a Bible and a little more ammo.

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2nd Gilded Age
Oct 1Edited

If Trump would just read the Bibles he was selling it says, "And he will be a wild man... ." They won't negotiate. Also they could have bombed the runways long ago so China and Russia stop flying in supplies to Iran but they're still operational so I don't think they're serious about winning.

Maybe the military industrial complex is trying to milk it as long as possible.

Soon they might be able to get Pickaxe Mountain with the new bunker buster if it passes it's testing so if it's successful I say just drop them and be done or just leave now.

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