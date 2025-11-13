In recent decades, the U.S. has been involved in a string of disastrous regime change wars. Instead of learning our lesson, it appears that we are on the verge of starting another regime change war. Without a doubt, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a really bad guy, and his nation produces vast quantities of illegal drugs that end up on the streets of major U.S. cities. But a regime change war in Venezuela would require an enormous commitment of military resources. It would be a huge strategic mistake to commit so much of our military firepower in South America at a time when fighting between Israel and Iran could break out again at any moment, when Russian forces are about to make a major breakthrough in Ukraine, and when the Chinese could make a move on Taiwan if they sense an opportunity to do so. In addition, a regime change war would have very serious implications for our relations with other nations. The Europeans are telling us not to do this, many of our South American allies are telling us not to do this, and the Venezuelans have already reached out to Russia and China for help. If we ignore everyone else and go barreling into Venezuela anyway, the rest of the planet will be very displeased with us.

There is a world of difference between bombing a few drug boats and going to war with a nation that has hundreds of thousands of soldiers and that has a total population of more than 28 million people.

On Tuesday, the U.S. military destroyed yet another drug-trafficking boat, and everyone that was aboard was killed…

The U.S. military conducted another strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat on Tuesday, a Pentagon official confirmed to CBS News. The attack targeted a vessel in the Caribbean Sea and killed four people on board. Since September, U.S. forces have destroyed at least 21 vessels in 20 strikes in international waters, killing at least 80 people. The Trump administration says the operations — the details of which remain sparse — are part of an anti-drug offensive.

There are some very significant questions that need to be answered about the legality of these attacks.

But if this was as far as we went, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal.

Unfortunately, it is being reported that President Trump has been presented “with updated options for potential operations in Venezuela”, and we are being warned that military strikes could begin “within days”…

Donald Trump is planning strikes on Venezuela within days and has been presented with a suite of military options by his top generals, according to a report. The president was briefed by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, sources told CBS News. The commander in chief has not yet made a final decision but action could come as soon as this week, the sources said.

Since a final decision has not been made yet, that means that President Trump could still potentially be swayed one way or the other.

So everyone needs to be making a tremendous amount of noise about this, because the clock is ticking.

An enormous U.S. force has been deployed to the region, and earlier this week that force was joined by the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group…

Earlier this week, the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group entered U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. Southern Command is the primary combatant unit for operations in the Caribbean and South America. The Ford joins a flotilla of destroyers, war planes and special operations assets that are already in the region.

Those ships are not just going to sit there indefinitely.

Either they are going to take action soon or they are going to go home.

Let us hope that it is the latter.

Venezuela is so concerned about a potential U.S. attack that they have deployed nearly 200,000 soldiers…

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López said Tuesday in a statement that Venezuela is preparing to set a maximum level of alert amid rising tensions with the U.S. The objective is to place “the entire country’s military arsenal on full operational readiness,” Padrino López said. The preparations include “massive deployment of ground, aerial, naval, riverine and missile forces” with the participation of all security forces and militia. Padrino said on national television that Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, ordered a massive deployment of soldiers — “almost 200,000,” he said — as part of the special operation.

Maduro is not stupid.

He knows that Trump has been after him for a very long time, and Trump’s comments during a recent 60 Minutes interview gave him even more reason for alarm…

Many people both inside Venezuela, including President Nicolas Maduro himself, and observers outside the country believe the increased U.S. military pressure is aimed at forcing Maduro out of office. When asked in a recent interview with “60 Minutes” if Maduro’s “days were numbered,” Mr. Trump responded, “I would say yeah. I think so, yeah.”

Would the world be a better place without Nicolas Maduro?

Yes.

But as we have seen in Afghanistan and Iraq, a regime change war can drag on for years.

And in this case, it could bring us even closer to war with Russia…

Russia has vowed to stand “ready” to assist Venezuela as Donald Trump ramps up the US military footprint near the South American country in what Washington has characterized as a counter-narcotics operation. Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov stated the Kremlin is “ready to fully act within the framework of the obligations that were mutually stipulated in this agreement with our Venezuelan friends”, following the nations’ signing of a strategic partnership in May.

I don’t like the sound of that at all.

To what extent is Russia ready to “assist” Venezuela?

Would they just provide arms to the Venezuelans, or would they be willing to go even farther than that?

Instead of going to war with Venezuela, we should really be focusing on ending the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are being pushed out of the absolutely critical fortress city of Pokrovsk, and we are being told that the Russians are now starting to make significant progress in the Zaporizhzhia region as well…

As Ukrainian forces struggle to hold onto the embattled eastern city of Pokrovsk, they are facing increasing pressure about 55 miles to the southwest in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian Southern Command on Wednesday said its forces pulled out of the small hamlet of Rivnopillia, the latest in a string of withdrawals in the area since Tuesday. The retreat puts Russian troops a little more than 50 miles east of Zaporizhia, one of Ukraine’s biggest cities with a population of more than 700,000. The two fronts, in adjacent regions, are related, given Russia’s overwhelming advantage in troop strength and Ukraine’s more limited ability to generate forces to defend both areas. As a result, there are serious questions about how much longer Ukraine can hold onto Pokrovsk and the strategic impact of its potential fall.

Ukraine’s defenses are crumbling, and the Ukrainians understand very clearly that the only way that they can win the war is to drag NATO into it.

On the other side of the globe, the Venezuelans are asking the Russians and the Chinese for help in defending against a potential U.S. invasion.

With each passing day, we are getting closer to the kinetic phase of World War III.

For a long time I have been hoping that cooler heads would prevail, but that is simply not happening.

Now we are potentially just days away from initiating a major war with Venezuela, and that would not be a good thing for any of us.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.