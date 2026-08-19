Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara Lyons's avatar
Barbara Lyons
2h

Connect the dots. The drought is at least partially due to geoengineering. The cattle shortage is at least partially due to the related desire to starve and reduce the population.

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JulieL's avatar
JulieL
1hEdited

You will eat bugs, you will live in 15 minute cities & you will own nothing you will be happy agenda 2030 folks

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