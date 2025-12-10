Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken MacPhee's avatar
Ken MacPhee
3h

This isn’t just a drug war in Venezuela, it’s a major drug funding operation for the CIA and other deep state operators. This is a fight against 200 years of deep state control of United States, see it for what it is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
3h

There is no way the United States could fight and win simultaneous wars with all those countries. It would be wiser for the U.S. to de-escalate tensions instead of instigating conflicts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture