At this moment, we are witnessing an epic struggle for dominance between the United States and China. A technological arms race is raging, and the Chinese are beginning to pull ahead. I realize that this may be difficult for many of you to believe, but if you doubt what I am saying just read all the way to the end of this article. A decade ago, the U.S. was clearly leading, but over the past decade there has been a dramatic shift. Needless to say, if the Chinese are able to continue to race ahead of us that is going to have enormous implications for the entire planet.

This week, everyone is talking about DeepSeek. According to Kevin O’Leary, the new AI tool that they have come up with “rivals the best that US firms have to offer”, and they have created it “at a fraction of the cost”…

The Artificial Intelligence wars have begun. China fired the first shot. On Monday, $1 trillion in stock market value was wiped off the books of American tech companies after Chinese startup DeepSeek created an AI-tool that rivals the best that US firms have to offer – and at a fraction of the cost.

This Chinese AI tool has caused a wave of sheer panic on Wall Street.

It took billions of dollars to train and develop OpenAI, but apparently it only took millions of dollars to train and develop DeepSeek’s model…

DeepSeek claims its engineers trained their AI-model with $6 million worth of computer chips, while leading AI-competitor, OpenAI, spent an estimated $3 billion training and developing its models in 2024 alone.

On Monday, it surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT and became the number one download in the App Store on Apple.com.

What the Chinese have just accomplished is nothing short of breathtaking.

Marc Andreessen is referring to it as “AI’s Sputnik moment”…

It was nothing short of ‘AI’s Sputnik moment,’ according to Marc Andreessen, one of the foremost tech investors in the world, a reference to October 4, 1957, the day the Soviet Union beat the US to launch the first satellite into space.

Of course this was just the beginning.

On Wednesday, another Chinese tech giant, Alibaba, unveiled an AI model that it claims is even better than what DeepSeek has released.

The U.S. is quickly falling behind, and that may be why President Trump just initiated the “Stargate Project” which will result in 500 billion dollars being invested in AI development in the United States by the end of this decade.

Unfortunately, it isn’t just in the field of artificial intelligence that we are falling behind.

According to a shocking new study that was recently released, “China dominates the US in 57 of 64 critical technologies, up from just three in 2007″…

A comprehensive, 20-year study released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in 2024 calculated that China dominates the US in 57 of 64 critical technologies, up from just three in 2007. The US, which led in a whopping 60 sectors in 2007, now leads in just seven. ASPI based its rankings on cumulative innovative and high-impact research published and patented by national universities, labs, companies and state agencies.

Let that sink in for a moment.

We were way ahead of China in 2007, but now they are way ahead of us.

In other words, in this epic battle for technological dominance we are getting kicked around pretty good.

Just look at what is happening in the race for unlimited clean energy…

China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), also known as the “artificial sun,” has set a new world record by sustaining high-confinement plasma for an impressive 1,066 seconds. This achievement, reached on January 20, marks a major step forward in the quest to develop fusion power as a clean and limitless energy source. The 1,066-second milestone represents a significant leap in fusion research. It was accomplished by the Institute of Plasma Physics (ASIPP) at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This new record greatly exceeds the previous world record of 403 seconds, also set by EAST in 2023.

The Chinese hope to develop a limitless energy source by replicating the nuclear fusion process that occurs on the Sun.

If they are able to achieve this, the balance of power in the world will experience a seismic shift.

And right now we are hopelessly behind the Chinese in this area.

China is also way ahead of us when it comes to drone technology. When I asked Google AI about this, I received this response…

Yes, according to current information, China is considered the leader in drone technology, primarily due to the dominance of DJI, a Chinese company that holds a significant share of the global consumer drone market, making them the leading producer and seller of civilian drones worldwide.

DJI is an absolute powerhouse.

According to MIT’s Technology Review, DJI now has “more than a 90% share of the global consumer market”…

Whether you’ve flown a drone before or not, you’ve probably heard of DJI, or at least seen its logo. With more than a 90% share of the global consumer market, this Shenzhen-based company’s drones are used by hobbyists and businesses alike for photography and surveillance, as well as for spraying pesticides, moving parcels, and many other purposes around the world.

As far as drone technology is concerned, it has been estimated that China is 10 years ahead of us.

Of course it doesn’t take a genius to figure out how this happened.

While our young people were spending countless hours goofing around on social media, youth in China were being relentlessly drilled in math, science and engineering.

Our system of education has been a disaster for decades, and now it is catching up with us in a major way.

Needless to say, if the Chinese continue to race ahead of us they will be on course to achieve their goal of becoming the primary superpower in the world.

The stakes are incredibly high, and this battle for technological dominance is one that we cannot afford to lose.

