We live at a time when deception is running rampant. Iran is not telling the truth about what is going on in the Strait of Hormuz. Neither is the Pentagon. On Monday, a few commercial vessels were able to get through the Strait. On Tuesday, that number dropped to zero. That isn’t progress. In fact, that is the opposite of progress. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is the greatest threat to the global economy that I have seen in my entire lifetime. If it is not reopened soon, it will be an unprecedented catastrophe for the entire world.

Somewhere around 2,000 commercial vessels are currently trapped in the Persian Gulf. The sailors on those commercial vessels are running out of food and fresh water. Sadly, 10 sailors have already died. The Trump administration would love to get those commercial vessels out of the Persian Gulf, but the Iranians are not cooperating. Instead, the Iranians are telling us that the strikes that they have conducted already this week are just the beginning.

But despite all of the military action that we have witnessed over the past couple of days, the Pentagon is insisting that the ceasefire is “not over”…

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted at a Pentagon briefing Tuesday that the ceasefire was “not over” despite the clashes in the strait. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said that since the ceasefire was announced, Iran had attacked U.S. forces more than 10 times, but he said they were still “below the threshold of restarting major combat operations.” The U.S. military said that on Monday Iran’s forces attacked U.S. Navy and commercial ships with cruise missiles, and launched drones and small boats at the vessels under U.S. escort, but that no American ships were struck. Trump said the U.S. destroyed eight Iranian boats.

Come on man.

Iran has attacked us more than 10 times and we have destroyed 8 of their fast attack boats.

Anyone that suggests that the ceasefire is holding is either engaged in wishful thinking or is gaslighting us on an epic scale.

In addition to attacking U.S. forces, the Iranians launched missiles and drones at the UAE once again on Tuesday…

United Arab Emirates air defenses are actively engaging Iranian missiles and drones, the UAE Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in an X/Twitter post. The post noted that the incident involved several areas of the country and involved both ballistic and cruise missiles.

Shockingly, the Iranians initially denied that they had launched those missiles and drones…

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied launching missiles and drones at the UAE, claiming that they were conducting “defense measures” aimed at US assets in a statement released later on Tuesday. The Foreign Ministry accused the UAE of “collaboration with hostile parties” by hosting US military bases, warning that such collaboration could have “dangerous consequences.”

The Iranians are a bunch of cold-hearted liars.

I continue to see some pundits here in the United States claim that the Iranians always tell us the truth about their attacks.

Are you kidding me?

The Iranians constantly lie about almost everything.

What we do know is that very few commercial vessels have been able to get through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, two commercial vessels that had U.S. military teams aboard them were able to successfully get out of the Persian Gulf…

Two U.S. commercial ships that crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday had U.S. military security teams aboard as Iran launched attacks against them during the transit, according to two U.S. officials. Iran targeted both ships with missiles, drones and armed small boats, but the U.S. military intercepted the attacks and blew up the small boats, the Pentagon said. It was the first time U.S. military security personnel were reported aboard the ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz as part of President Donald Trump’s latest effort to open up the key passageway, called Project Freedom, where military vessels were guiding ships through Iran’s blockade of the strait. It was a new entanglement in the conflict that increased the military’s exposure to Iran’s aggression.

That was the good news.

But then on Tuesday, not a single commercial vessel was able to travel through the Strait…

The Strait of Hormuz has become a ghost town, er strait, with traffic grinding to a complete halt as no new commercial ship crossings were recorded despite a US effort to guide vessels through the waterway, according to Bloomberg. While Maersk confirmed that its vessel Alliance Fairfax transited the strait on Monday under US military protection, Tuesday saw zero traffic following a day of violence that included attacks on vessels and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

A goose egg is not progress.

The Iranians have actually expanded their zone of control, and this has forced dozens of commercial vessels to move toward Dubai…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Monday a new map showing expanded areas around the critical chokepoint that Iran now claims to have under control. The area extends from a line between Kuh-e Mobarak in Iran and south of Fujairah in the UAE, and from another line between the end of Iran’s Qeshm Island and Umm Al Quwain in the UAE, according to the IRGC Navy. Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, is just outside this new expanded area under Iranian control. Since Monday, nearly 60 vessels of all types have moved toward Dubai to an area of a large cluster of ships monitored by Bloomberg News. At least 363 vessels are in this area off Dubai, at least according to their tracking signals, which have become increasingly difficult to monitor and read since the war began and the Strait of Hormuz was closed.

This is the reality of what is really going on in the Strait of Hormuz.

And it isn’t pretty.

Unfortunately, we are being told that we are about one month away from a “tipping point” for global energy supplies…

The battle over the Hormuz chokepoint comes as the oil market appears to be one month away from a potential “tipping point.” Without a resolution, traders warn that global crude and refined-product stockpiles could be drawn down to dangerous levels, creating dire conditions for another violent leg higher in fuel prices that could spark economic chaos. Last week, ConocoPhillips was the first to warn about imminent “critical shortages” of oil for some nations as the Iran war that has crippled global energy flows enters its third month. “The biggest challenge we’re about to face is that the markets sort of had a bit of a grace period initially when the tankers that left the Persian Gulf in late February were still on the water; now all of those have reached their destination,” ConocoPhillips CFO Andy O’Brien told analysts last Thursday, touching on a critical subject we outlined to readers at the start of April.

Let that sink in.

For weeks, nations all over the globe have been running through their strategic reserves.

Now those reserves are disappearing, and we are being warned that “huge pain” is ahead…

“We do not have months,” Frederic Lasserre, head of research at Gunvor, one of the world’s largest oil traders, told Financial Times. Lasserre warned that “huge pain” is coming for some countries as fuel shortages appear imminent, adding, “It goes beyond gasoline at the pumps to industry shutting down, and you enter recession.” He gave a timeline of when the energy crisis could worsen: “The tipping point is clearly June. This is the point at which something has to give.”

If the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, global energy prices are going to go absolutely nuts.

So if you think that the price of gasoline is high now, just wait until you see what happens if this crisis is not resolved soon.

Meanwhile, approximately 20,000 sailors that are trapped aboard commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf are really hurting…

Roughly 20,000 sailors, spread across around 2,000 ships, have been trapped around the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Nations’ shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization, including different types of ships, from cargo vessels to oil tankers.

These sailors are running out of food and fresh water.

According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, at least 10 of them have already died…

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Tuesday that at least 10 crew members have already died ahead of the arrival of President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom,” describing stranded crew members as vulnerable and isolated as tensions escalate. Speaking at a White House press briefing, Rubio also outlined the administration’s justification for the operation, emphasizing that U.S. forces are acting defensively. “They’re sitting ducks, they’re isolated, they’re starving, they’re vulnerable,” Rubio said of the crew members stranded for weeks. “And at least 10 sailors have already died as a result of the civilian sailors,” he added.

The U.S. shouldn’t be the only one that is trying to get these sailors out of the Persian Gulf.

In particular, I think that our allies in Europe should be deeply ashamed of themselves.

There are a lot of European sailors that find themselves in desperate situations right now.

Pete Hegseth is telling us that the U.S. will attempt to get more trapped commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, and he is warning the Iranians about what will happen if they choose to interfere…

Speaking at the Pentagon briefing room, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Iran will face “overwhelming American firepower” if they attack American troops. He said: “To what remains of Iran’s forces, if you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming American firepower. “The president has been very clear about this. We prefer this to be a peaceful mission, but we are locked and loaded to defend our people, our ships, our aircraft and this mission without hesitation.”

Of course the Iranians have no intention of complying.

So there will be more military conflict.

In fact, an Axios reporter is claiming that U.S. and Israeli officials believe that President Trump “could give an order to resume the war later this week”…

Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios, said in a report published earlier today that some US and Israeli officials believe President Donald Trump “could give an order to resume the war later this week if the diplomatic stalemate continues”.

If the bombing of Iran resumes, Israel is reportedly ready to commit “its entire Air Force”…

I believe it.

And according to the Daily Mail, once the green light is given the IDF intends to specifically target senior Iranian officials…

Israel is preparing fresh strikes on Iran as Donald Trump’s patience runs out after attacks on US troops and America’s allies amid the ceasefire. The bombardments would target senior Iranian officials and the country’s energy infrastructure, an Israeli source told CNN. ‘The intention would be to carry out a short campaign aimed at pressuring Iran into further concessions in negotiations,’ the source said.

Can you imagine what the Iranian response would be?

Needless to say, it wouldn’t be small.

We are at such a dangerous moment in human history.

Most people in the western world don’t seem to realize this.

In the aftermath of the attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Iran has ominously warned that it is “just getting started”, and that isn’t a promising sign at all.

Also, it appears that at least some members of Iran’s parliament are ready to take their nuclear program to an entirely new level…

Quite a few Iranian leaders figure that nobody would mess with them if they were able to threaten the region with nukes.

U.S. leaders are concerned about such a scenario as well.

For example, just check out something that Secretary of State Marco Rubio just said…

Asked about high gas prices in the U.S. as a result of the war, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Americans are in a better position than other people around the world and that things would be worse if Iran had a nuclear weapon. “Everybody needs to think about it this way: If Iran had a nuclear weapon and they decided to close the straits and make our gas prices like $9 a gallon or $8 a gallon, we wouldn’t be able to do anything about it because they have a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said. “A nuclear-armed Iran could do whatever the hell they want with the straits, and there’s nothing anyone would be able to do about it.”

The moment that someone in the Middle East uses a nuclear weapon, everything will change.

I know that there are a lot of people out there that are convinced that it will never happen.

A lot of people out there believe that this crisis in the Middle East is just temporary and that everything will work out just fine somehow.

But this isn’t a television show or a movie where a happy ending is guaranteed.

We live in the real world, and sometimes in the real world really bad things happen.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.