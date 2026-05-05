Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
43m

Rid the world of the sickly, poor , and weak

Elites will thrive and rule

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Mike's avatar
Mike
1h

The war will be over in less than a month. If they have this arsenal of weapons they claim to control, they would have unleashed Hell to win this war. Just a backward

Country scaring the pants off of scared individuals. Keep calm and Jesus in your hearts and you will see this as absolutely

a fight between two irresponsible retards.

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