Have the official employment numbers finally achieved peak fakeness? We just got another perfect example of why so many of us have completely lost faith in the fake figures that government bureaucrats have been feeding us. For months we were told that employment was booming, but now we are being told that just the opposite is happening. So what is the truth? If you want the truth, you need to look at the numbers coming in from private sources, because the government numbers are a load of bunk.

How in the world do 258,000 jobs suddenly disappear into thin air?

The BLS just revised the employment numbers for May and June by a combined total of 258,000 jobs, and this completely shocked a lot of the experts…

Nonfarm payrolls added 73,000 in July, far lower than the 100,000 expected by analysts. The unemployment rate also ticked up to 4.2 percent. The report also sharply revised down the figures for May and June by a combined 258,000 jobs from the previously released figures. Following the revision June’s total was left at just 14,000 and May’s at 19,000 — effectively flat. Analysts say July’s figure is also likely to be revised lower, possibly into negative territory.

The U.S. needs to add approximately 150,000 jobs a month just to keep up with population growth.

Even if these numbers were accurate, they would still be horrible.

But they aren’t accurate.

I have always felt that the Household survey is at least somewhat more accurate, and it showed a loss of 260,000 jobs last month…

The number was even uglier in the Household survey, which showed a drop of 260K workers in July, the 3rd biggest monthly drop of 2025.

So which is it?

Did the U.S. gain 73,000 jobs last month or did we lose 260,000 jobs?

I can understand why President Trump is so frustrated.

The numbers are all over the place.

Shortly after the employment report was released, Trump announced the firing of the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics…

Hours after disappointing jobs data reflected cracks in the U.S. economy, President Trump said Friday that he planned to fire the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, and implied on social media that she had manipulated the monthly data for political reasons.

Wow.

We have never seen a president do that before.

On Truth Social, Trump explained his reasoning for firing her…

I was just informed that our Country’s “Jobs Numbers” are being produced by a Biden Appointee, Dr. Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of Labor Statistics, who faked the Jobs Numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala’s chances of Victory. This is the same Bureau of Labor Statistics that overstated the Jobs Growth in March 2024 by approximately 818,000 and, then again, right before the 2024 Presidential Election, in August and September, by 112,000. These were Records — No one can be that wrong? We need accurate Jobs Numbers. I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY. She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they can’t be manipulated for political purposes. McEntarfer said there were only 73,000 Jobs added (a shock!) but, more importantly, that a major mistake was made by them, 258,000 Jobs downward, in the prior two months. Similar things happened in the first part of the year, always to the negative. The Economy is BOOMING under “TRUMP” despite a Fed that also plays games, this time with Interest Rates, where they lowered them twice, and substantially, just before the Presidential Election, I assume in the hopes of getting “Kamala” elected – How did that work out? Jerome “Too Late” Powell should also be put “out to pasture.” Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Personally, I believe that the numbers that we get from private sources give us a much truer picture of what is really going on in the economy.

According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, U.S. employers announced 62,075 job cuts in July. That figure is 140 percent higher than it was in July 2024…

U.S.-based employers announced 62,075 job cuts in July, up 29% from June’s 47,999. It is up 140% from 25,885 announced in the same month last year, according to a report released Thursday from global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. July’s job cuts are well above average for this month since the pandemic. From 2021 to 2024, job cut announcements in July averaged 23,584. Considering the past decade (2015-2025), last month’s announced cuts are still above the average of 60,398.

As I have been warning for months, we really are seeing widespread layoffs all over the nation.

Overall, U.S. employers have announced 806,383 job cuts during the first seven months of 2025. That is a 75 percent increase over the first seven months of last year…

So far this year, companies have announced 806,383 job cuts, the highest YTD since 2020 when 1,847,696 were announced. It is up 75% from the 460,530 job cuts announced through the first seven months of last year and is up 6% from the 2024 full year total of 761,358.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas doesn’t have a political agenda to push.

They are just reporting the facts.

The tech industry has been getting hit particularly hard by layoffs, and many of those layoffs are “directly tied to the advent of AI”…

Of those layoffs, the technology industry wielded the sharpest axe — private companies in the sector have announced more than 89,000 job cut, up 36% from a year ago. Since 2023, more than 27,000 job cuts have been directly tied to the advent of AI, according to the firm. “The industry is being reshaped by the advancement of artificial intelligence and ongoing uncertainty surrounding work visas, which have contributed to workforce reductions,” Challenger, Gray & Christmas said.

Other numbers also confirm that the economy is rapidly moving in the wrong direction.

For example, factory activity in the United States just contracted “at the fastest pace in nine months”…

US factory activity contracted in July at the fastest pace in nine months, dragged down by a faster decline in employment as orders continued to shrink. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index decreased 1 point last month to 48, according to data released Friday. The gauge has been below 50, which indicates contraction, for five straight months. A measure of factory employment slid to the lowest level in more than five years, suggesting producers are stepping up efforts to control costs amid higher tariffs and softer demand. Government figures this week showed sluggish consumer spending and business investment in the first half of the year.

We really do have a growing crisis on our hands.

Unfortunately, what we have experienced so far is just the beginning.

I fully expect economic conditions to deteriorate significantly by the end of 2025.

So hold on tight and don’t let go, because things are about to get a lot crazier.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

