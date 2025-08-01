Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sosumi's avatar
sosumi
5h

How can a nation that was founded upon Judeo/Christian values, turn its back and abandon those same founding values expect God's continued blessings? How can a nation who's governing capital city becomes the global hub for child sacrifice & sex trafficking then expect anything other than Divine cursings?

"But these people have stubborn and rebellious hearts; they have turned aside and gone away" -Jer.5:23

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Justin's avatar
Justin
5h

Labor numbers come in as new SSN's show up in respective companies' payroll reports, or disappear the same way. Unemployment numbers can provide input as well. Quarterly and monthly tax receipts reflect employment as well. These numbers are either near-instantaneous as they are received, or slightly delayed. Taking a month to revise them for political or news-avoidance purposes was done quite a bit last year, and was obviously used to indicate greater strength under the Biden administration, and later revised significantly downwards in the following months. (I speak of Jan-Mar 2024, and likely more recently) It wouldn't surprise me to see they were also manipulated for Kamala.... because we're supposed to believe our (anecdotal) lying eyes. (you know, it's a recession when people lose their jobs. It's a depression when I lose my job.)

Do errors happen? Yes. About 10 years ago, I performed a security audit for one state's employment department, and came across documentation that indicated that they had been reporting incorrect numbers to the federal level. The context of it suggested that it was a problem that was discovered and rectified.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture