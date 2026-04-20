Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Daniel Beegan's avatar
Daniel Beegan
10h

Jesus help us!

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
9h

I don't understand this. If Pakistan is hosting these meetings, one would assume that those from each side that attend there would be the ones who are to do the negotiating.

This thing keeps getting murkier by the minute.

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