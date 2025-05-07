Michael Snyder’s Substack

Puddin Tain
“𝘐𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚. 𝘴𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳, 𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘮𝘱𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘴, 𝘊𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘢 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦, 𝘯𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘪𝘵 𝘴𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙐.𝙎. 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣.​“

So Mr Trump really trumped the bed on this whole tariff foolishness.

Who suffered worse after their leader destroyed their nation through stupidity and corruption, Venezuela or the USSR? Either way, we’re going to suffer worse than both put together.

China and its long-suffering Chinese can hold out for a thousand years, while Americans went nuts when we were asked to socially distance.

Mike Marshall
I just checked; I can totally get by without Chinese goods. Someone should explain to me why we should support in any way a Communist dictatorship that steals our intellectual property and uses it to undercut US production. In what universe do you feed the very enemy who is working to destroy you?

