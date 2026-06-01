Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
10h

I knew something was coming. I was in our guest house and workshop today and kept hearing all this noise and realized it was the military base practicing. Driving there it would take about an hour but as the crow flies not very long. Came inside and told my husband well sounds like Trump fixing to hit Iran cause it sounds this way every time before he does. About two hours later Michael came out with this article.

Reply
Share
fon's avatar
fon
9h

irans oil storage tanks are nearly full. the blockade is starving iran of cash .and if they fill up there tanks then they have to shut down their wells which is a difficult procedure that takes years to undo. and in some cases, the wells never do comeback om line. this would be catastrphic for iran! BUT THIS IS A DOOMSDAY CULT SO THEY JUST MIGHT LET IT GO THAT FAR. snyder fails to mention that the global shortage in fertilizer started with the ukraine war. russia and ukraine produced the majiority of it. now they produce nothing. but nobody complained, did hey. its all part of the plan.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture