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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
5h

Until they run out of ammo then beg for a temporary ceasefire

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Anzac Stormtrooper's avatar
Anzac Stormtrooper
2h

The Americans violated the MOU constantly and saying Iran kept on shooting is just projection on your behalf Iran warned cargo ships to stay on projected paths but the US kept trying to by pass there rules violating the MOU.

The US started the act of aggression first and they use excuses like we are defending against Iran aggression absolute rubbish.

Must We All Be reminded that the Strait of Hormuz was open until America interfered all cargo ships where welcome providing they kept to Irans rules in THERE 12 miles of the Strait but the US military interfered. If the US has its own supply of Oil and doesn't need gulf Oil why is Trump interfering because his doing on behalf of his buddies the Oligarchs in the Oil industry and Israel Blockading a Blockade shows Trumps logic and America's desperate act to control the Oil industry through bullying via military action.

The only country to blame is the US they started this War nobody else America in 4 weeks will be at tank bottoms and America has only itself to blame nobody else.

The US military needs to go home and stop acting like bully's on behalf of certain Rich Oligarchs in the US and around the world who are pulling the strings behind the scenes.

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