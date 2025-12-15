The constant drumbeat of terror attacks is rising in intensity, and the next major incident could literally occur at any moment. It might happen in a really big city, or it might happen in a very small town. It might happen on the other side of the planet, or it might happen right where you live. We don’t know precisely where the next terror attack will occur, but we do know that it is coming. And as soon as it happens, the countdown to the next one begins.

Most of the victims of the terror attacks that we are witnessing are either Jews or Christians.

Most of the perpetrators of these attacks are either Muslims or westerners that have been brainwashed to hate Jews or Christians.

Right now our world is filled with more hatred than I have ever seen before.

I do not believe that this is a coincidence.

By now you have probably heard about the horrific terror attack that just took place in Sydney, Australia. Even though there were four police officers nearby, the two Islamic terrorists that were doing the shooting were allowed to keep going for approximately 20 minutes…

An eyewitness to the terror attack in Sydney says the assault unfolded over an extended period, lasting approximately 20 minutes, during which the attackers acted deliberately and without interruption. According to the account, four police officers were present at the scene but did not return fire as the attack continued. The eyewitness described a prolonged and methodical assault, saying the terrorists “took their time.”

How many lives could have been saved if the police had intervened sooner?

It is being reported that the official death toll has now reached 16…

The death toll from the massacre rose to 16 by Monday morning local time, and includes a 10-year-old child. The oldest fatal victim is understood to be 87. The attack took place on Sunday shortly before 7pm local time as the attackers targeted a Hanukkah by the Sea event on Sydney’s Bondi Beach in an act of ‘terrorism’.

We are being told that this terror attack was conducted by a father and a son.

They were both radical jihadists.

Personally, I would not be surprised if it turns out that they were actually part of the crowd of Hamas supporters that was chanting “gas the Jews” next to the Sydney Opera House two years ago…

Hamas supporters chanted, “Gas the Jews,” beside the world-famous Sydney Opera House in Australia, according to a video shared by the Australian Jewish Association.

This terror attack in Sydney was preceded by another terror attack at Brown University.

Two students were killed and nine others were wounded as a result of that mass shooting…

Hundreds of police officers swarmed the streets near Brown University late Saturday, shining flashlights into parked cars in search of a gunman who opened fire in a campus building, killing two students and injuring nine more.

At first we weren’t being told the identity of the shooter.

But now we are being told that it was a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin named Benjamin Erickson…

The man arrested in connection to the deadly shooting at Brown University has been identified as Benjamin Erickson, according to law enforcement sources. The 24-year-old from Wisconsin is accused of carrying out the mass shooting Saturday night at the Ivy League campus that left two students dead and nine people injured, sources told The Washington Post.

There is still a lot we don’t know about Benjamin Erickson.

But something certainly motivated him to make the 17 hour journey to Brown University…

The suspect is said to have made a 17-hour trek from Wisconsin to Rhode Island with a laser-equipped firearm, according to law enforcement. He was taken into custody early Sunday morning by FBI agents at the Hampton Inn hotel in Coventry.

When Erickson finally arrived at Brown University, he purposely sought out the classroom of a Jewish professor named Rachel Friedberg…

It has been nearly 24 hours since a gunman stormed a Brown University classroom taught by Jewish professor Rachel Friedberg, who teaches the intersection of economics and Jewish studies, and reportedly “yelled something unique” before using a handgun and unleashing a hail of bullets in the classroom.

It doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots in this case.

Right before Hanukkah, Erickson specifically targeted a Jewish professor.

Did Erickson and Friedberg have any sort of a personal connection?

Had they interacted on social media at all?

Those are questions that reporters should be asking right now.

Friedberg claims that Erickson “yelled something” when he first entered the classroom…

A Brown University professor has described the horror she and her students endured after a shooter killed two people and injured eight more in a shooting at the prestigious college on Saturday afternoon. Rachel Friedberg, a Brown economics professor, said the mass shooting happened in a review session for the final exam of her Principles of Economics course. “The room has stadium seating with doors that enter at the top,” Friedberg said. “He said that the shooter came in the doors, yelled something — he couldn’t remember what he yelled — and started shooting.

Erickson probably uttered something that he thought would be quite memorable.

But if nobody heard it clearly, we may never know what it was.

The two recent terror attacks that I have discussed so far in this article are getting a ton of attention, but there have also been others that have not gotten as much attention.

For example, ISIS just conducted a terror attack that killed three Americans inside Syria. President Trump is promising that there will be “very serious retaliation”…

President Trump vowed on Saturday to retaliate against the Islamic State after an attack in central Syria killed two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian U.S. interpreter, the first American casualties in the country since the fall of the dictator Bashar al-Assad last year. “This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “There will be very serious retaliation.”

You could argue that those three Americans are simply casualties of war.

Okay, but what about the countless numbers of entirely peaceful Christians that are being murdered for what they believe in Islamic countries all over the globe?

On December 5th, a Pakistani Presbyterian pastor became a martyr when he was ruthlessly gunned down in front of his own home…

An unidentified assailant recently gunned down a Presbyterian Pakistani pastor outside his home in front of his daughter on Dec. 5, his family said. The pastor had previously survived an attack in September. The Rev. Kamran Salamat of Gujranwala was preparing to take his 16-year-old daughter to college when an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on him with a pistol, hitting him in the right wrist, left ear and lower abdomen, said the victim’s brother-in-law, the Rev. Shahzad Salman. Pastor Salamat was 45. “My brother-in-law succumbed to his injuries at the hospital three hours later,” Pastor Salman told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News.

That was a terror attack too.

Since it didn’t happen in the western world, the mainstream media in the U.S. simply didn’t care.

But if five Islamic radicals had successfully slammed a vehicle into a crowded Christmas market in Germany, that definitely would have made a lot of headlines…

Five men have been arrested in Germany suspected of being involved in a plot to drive a vehicle into people at a Christmas market. Three Moroccans, an Egyptian and a Syrian were detained on Friday over the plan to target a market in the southern Bavarian state. Authorities said they suspected an “Islamist motive”. Prosecutors said the Egyptian – a 56-year-old – was alleged to have “called for a vehicle attack… with the aim of killing or injuring as many people as possible”. The Moroccans allegedly agreed to carry out the attack.

For years, I have been warning that these days were coming.

Now they are here.

We are supposed to love everyone.

That even includes our enemies.

But today so many people are absolutely filled with hate.

So a lot more violence is coming, and that should make all of us very sad.

