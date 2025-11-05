Michael Snyder’s Substack

We’ve been living on credit as a nation for decades. There is simply nothing left at this point in terms of reserves. Go down any commercial zoned street and you will one duplicated business after another whose entire reason for existing is to turn over massive volumes of inventory and make money for the “shareholders.” Amazon is even worse. For years, the metric has always been “growth.” Growth is the only way to measure success. Security and stability have never figured into that. And now here we are. It is literally like people looking in the couch cushions for money. We are hosed now and it’s just a matter of trying to scramble as high up on the sinking ship and hold on as along as you can before it goes under.

Because our debt can never be repaid, there MUST be a reset. This system is clearly unsustainable and no group in America seems more naive about this than evangelicals. The snake eats its tail, as American Christians take refuge in avoidance and church coffee and music therapy, designed to make them feel happier about it. They simply cannot fathom that everything they believed all of their lives about America is a lie. This Republic died decades ago. Now we are but a corpse, awaiting the inevitable cremation. I hope it happens soon. My treasure lies elsewhere.

